Doctor warns of dangers of viral challenge after teenager left with serious injuries

A doctor is warning young people and parents about the potentially fatal risks of the so-called ‘Tap Out Challenge’ circulating on social media, after a 16-year-old boy was admitted to a north Wales hospital with serious head injuries.

The boy, who spent five days on the Children’s Ward at Ysbyty Gwynedd, was admitted to the Emergency Department after becoming involved in the challenge, which involves individuals deliberately restricting their breathing until they ‘tap out’ or lose consciousness.

Dr Pete Williams, Consultant in Emergency Medicine at Ysbyty Gwynedd, who treated the teenager when he arrived at hospital, has issued a stark warning about the devastating consequences the trend can have.

“This challenge is extremely dangerous and can have life-changing or even fatal consequences,” said Dr Williams.

“The lack of oxygen to the brain caused by asphyxiation can result in seizures, brain injury, or death — even after just a few seconds. In this case, the young person sustained a fractured skull and serious injuries that could have been catastrophic.

“We want to urge teenagers to think twice before attempting or filming these kinds of challenges, and to remember that what may seem like harmless fun can lead to devastating outcomes for them and their families.”

The teenager’s mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, described the experience as the “scariest moment” of her life.

She said: “To watch my son be rushed off to the Emergency Department room was absolutely terrifying.

“His injuries were significant and during his time at Ysbyty Gwynedd he was also under the care of Stoke Hospital to monitor his progress which shows how serious his injuries were.

“I don’t want another parent to go through what we have. It may seem like a bit of fun, but it carries serious consequences — as we have unfortunately experienced. We are just so grateful he is still with us and now recovering at home.”

She added her thanks to the teams at Ysbyty Gwynedd who cared for her son during his stay: “I can’t thank the staff in the Emergency Department enough for how quickly they acted when he arrived, and also the wonderful team on the Children’s Ward who looked after him so well during his recovery.”

Dr Williams echoed the mother’s call for awareness, urging parents to talk openly with their children about the dangers of online challenges.

“We’re seeing more young people being influenced by risky social media trends across the UK, and it’s vital that families have conversations about what they’re seeing online,” he added.

Sergeant Claire Parry of the North Wales Police Prevention Hub said: “We would urge parents and carers to speak to their children about the dangers and to look out for the signs that their children may be getting involved. Please be aware of what your child is viewing on social media and the potentially fatal consequences of this practice.”