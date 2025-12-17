Doctors say lack of coordination threatens patient safety in Wales

Amelia Jones

Senior doctors in Wales have called for urgent action to improve coordination between GPs and hospitals, warning that fragmented services are causing delays, confusion and avoidable risk.

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) and the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) have published a joint briefing, which sets out practical steps to strengthen integration and deliver better outcomes for patients across the country.

The report draws on a July 2025 national workshop that brought together senior doctors from across Wales, as well as representatives from the Welsh government, NHS Wales, Health Education Improvement Wales (HEIW), and political parties.

It also incorporates findings from an RCP snapshot survey and a call for evidence by RCGP Cymru Wales.

Doctors say patients regularly experience delays and worsening health when moving between primary and secondary care, and that fragmented services often leave them confused or at avoidable risk.

Dr Hilary Williams, RCP clinical vice president and vice president for Wales, said: “Patients get the best care when the NHS works as one team. Clinicians in Wales are already leading innovative, integrated services, but we need national support to spread what works, invest in digital tools, and give doctors protected time to train and lead together across traditional boundaries.”

The briefing outlines priorities for improvement, including better communication between healthcare professionals, stronger clinical leadership in decision-making, expanded shared training, investment in digital infrastructure, and scaling up successful pilot projects.

IT systems

The report also calls for expanded foundation placements in general practice, sustained funding for integrated roles and fellowships, interoperable IT systems, and a move away from short-term pilots toward long-term, stable funding.

Dr Rowena Christmas MBE, chair of RCGP Cymru Wales, added: “GPs hold risk and complexity in the community every day, but separate systems, contracts, and IT keep us apart from hospital colleagues. Prioritising shared pathways and patient involvement can reduce pressure on services and improve care close to home.”

When asked for comment, the Welsh government said: “Creating connected IT systems is key to the future of health and social care as is the safe, ethical use of AI. We’re working to develop standards that enable information to be shared easily, helping the workforce access what they need quickly.”

“We are also considering an education and training plan for 2026-27, produced by Health Education and Improvement Wales, and support developing flexible educational opportunities across the workforce.”