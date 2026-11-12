Dog access rules to popular beach and promenade to be considered following public consultation

Nation Cymru staff

Proposals for future dog access rules at a tourist haven’s beach and promenade are set to be considered by councillors following a public consultation.

Neath Port Talbot Council’s existing Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) for Aberavon Beach and Promenade expire on 5 March 2027.

The current arrangements prohibit dogs from a designated section of Aberavon Beach and require dogs to be kept on leads along the promenade between 1 May and 30 September.

A report to the Visible Services and Streetscene Scrutiny Committee on Friday, 13 November 2026, sets out a number of options for the arrangements which could apply for the three-year period from 2027 to 2029.

Members are being asked to consider the options set out in the report.

The report presents four options for Aberavon Beach:

Option 1- retain the existing dog exclusion area;

Option 2 – reduce the size of the exclusion area while retaining restrictions around the main bathing and visitor area;

Option 3 – remove the beach exclusion entirely; or

Option 4 – introduce restrictions allowing dog access at particular times.

Officers consider the second option, reducing the existing exclusion area, to provide a workable balance between providing greater access to the beach for dog owners and maintaining a defined dog-free area during the bathing season.

The report also states that this option would allow the council to continue to pursue Blue Flag status for Aberavon Beach, subject to water quality remaining at the required standard and all other qualifying criteria being met.

For Aberavon Promenade, members will consider two options:

Option 1: retaining the existing requirement for dogs to be kept on leads between 1 May and 30 September

Option 2: extending the requirement throughout the year.

In light of the consultation responses, officers consider option 2, a year-round dogs-on-leads requirement on the promenade to be a workable and proportionate option.

The consultation attracted a high level of public interest, with 2,191 responses compared with 688 responses to the previous consultation in 2023.

Views on restrictions at the beach were divided. Overall, 64% of respondents were against reinstating the existing beach exclusion order, while 36% supported the current restrictions.

There was a significant difference between the views of dog owners and non-dog owners. Around 17% of dog owners supported the beach PSPO, compared with approximately 80% of non-dog owners. Around 70% of those who responded to the consultation identified themselves as dog owners.

There was strong support for dogs to continue to be kept on leads on the promenade, including support for this requirement to apply throughout the year.

The report will be considered at the Visible Services and Streetscene Scrutiny Committee meeting on 13 November 2026. A final decision will be made at Cabinet on 2 December 2026.

The full report and further details on the consultation are available here: https://democracy.npt.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=558&MId=12961