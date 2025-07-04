Dog ban in children’s play areas expanded to four new spots in south Wales

Twm Owen – Local democracy reporter

A ban on dogs from children’s play areas is set to be expanded to four new locations in south Wales.

Torfaen County Borough Council introduced the ban on dogs in children’s play areas, and other restrictions such as areas where dogs must be kept on a lead, in 2018 and they were last reviewed in 2024.

The council’s Labour cabinet is being recommended to add four newly developed play areas to the order when it meets at the Civic Centre, in Pontypool.

Fine

The four are the Southville Park children’s play area in Llantarnam, Thornhill Multi-Games Area in Upper Cwmbran and Blenheim Road Children’s Play Area in Fairwater, all in Cwmbran, and the Cwmavon village children’s play area in Abersychan.

Anyone ignoring the orders could be hit with a £100 on the spot fine, which can be issued by Torfaen council’s civil enforcement officers, and a failure to pay could lead to a prosecution which could result in a fine of up to £1,000 if convicted.

The public spaces protection orders, or PSPOs, must be reviewed every three years and the cabinet is recommended to add the four play areas that have been identified, since the 2024 review, and cabinet approval is required to ensure children’s play areas on public land developed since November 2021 are covered.

The cabinet meets at 10.30am on Tuesday, July 8.

