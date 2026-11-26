Nation Cymru staff

A dog breeder who claimed to sell dogs to celebrities including the Kardashians has been jailed for two years for cropping puppies’ ears.

Eugene Vatsaloo of Old Llantrisant Road, Tonyrefail, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was convicted of 13 animal welfare offences last month following a five-day trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

He returned to court on Tuesday (24 November) where he was sentenced to two years in prison and was disqualified from keeping all animals for life.

Vatsaloo, who claimed to have sold a dog without cropped ears to the Kardashians, was attracting millions of views on social media for his activities related to breeding and selling dogs.

The RSPCA took the case to court after a witness bought a puppy from Vatsaloo – who operated under the kennel name Prizebullz Kennels, specialising in pocket bullies – with cropped ears. Ear cropping is an illegal procedure in the UK in which the ear is cut or clipped.

Speaking to the court, Judge Stephenson said the aggravating factors of the case included the number of dogs he’d cropped (13), that he used social media and had a large platform – including 415,000 followers on one account – to share the cruelty, and was motivated by financial gain.

The court heard that one social media post by Vatsaloo had been viewed 19.2 million times and that he had celebrity followers on his account, including US rapper Snoop Dogg.

Research into Vatsaloo’s social media, led by the RSPCA’s Field Investigations Team, revealed how he had been arranging for puppies to have their ears cropped for a period of at least two years, and showed at least 13 dogs had undergone the cruel procedure which is often carried out without anesthetic or pain relief.

The court also heard that Vatsaloo had gone to some lengths to hide the fact his dogs had been cropped illegally in the UK. One of the dogs, Remi, had been sold with a forged Romanian passport.

Speaking after the sentencing hearing, RSPCA Inspector Caroline Richardson – who led the investigation – said: “Vatsaloo was operating a commercial breeding business which had a huge international following, and he claimed to have sold puppies to the stars. He was selling dogs to make money, and he could sell puppies for higher profit if they were cropped.

“One of his dogs – a male stud bully called Cowboy – had reportedly fathered over 1,000 offspring. Inbreeding was common, and puppies were sold for at least £6,000, some reportedly selling for much more.

“These young, vulnerable puppies were being barbarically cropped; a procedure which see the tips of the ears chopped off. Our investigations over the years have revealed people using scissors or kitchen knives to hack off their ear, often without anesthetic or any pain relief.

“As well as being horrifically painful and traumatising for such young pups, cropping has absolutely no benefit whatsoever for the dog. In fact, it can have lifelong health and behaviour implications as the dogs – who would normally use their ears as a vital part of communicating with others – can no longer rely on that body language.”

Case built on social media

RSPCA officers joined South Wales Police as they executed a warrant at Vatsaloo’s Tonyrefail home in May 2024.

No dogs or puppies were found at the address on the day but parts of the property matched with images from his social media posts showing the dogs in his care after being cropped.

Inspector Richardson said “We didn’t find any dogs or Vatsaloo himself, but we knew there was still a case to answer; it was a case built entirely on social media.

“I hope this goes to show that the cruel and illegal practice of cropping ears is a matter we take very seriously and that lengthy prison sentences are a realistic prospect for those who choose to ignore this legislation, put in place to protect dogs from unnecessary suffering.”

During the warrant, police officers also located a quantity of drugs.

South Wales Police Inspector Andrew Gibbons said: “During a warrant in May 2024 at an address in Tonyrefail officers found two separate areas within the property that had been used to grow cannabis. One in an upstairs bedroom in the house and another in the attic space of an outbuilding.

“Officers also located four containers of cropped cannabis buds in the house which were in the side room on the ground floor. All containers were full of plants which were seized.

“Vatsaloo pleaded guilty to one count of producing a controlled drug of class B (cannabis) and one count of possession of a controlled drug of class B (cannabis/cannabis resin). When appearing before Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday, heo received a four-month prison sentence for these offences.”

In mitigation, the court heard that he had no current income and was also facing significant debts. He continued to deny the offences.

Sentencing Vatsaloo, HHJ Stephenson said the evidence was ‘overwhelming’ and that the lengthy sentence was due to the ‘deliberate and prolonged’ nature of the cruelty,

Inspector Richardson added: “We’d urge anyone looking to buy a puppy, never to buy a dog from a breeder who advertises or glorifies ear cropping, and to report any evidence of cropping on social media to online moderators and the RSPCA.”

Help support the RSPCA by adopting not shopping for pets this Christmas and always. Find pets near you here.