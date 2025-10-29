Dog fouling campaign as new research reveals hidden health risks

As the days grow shorter, a Welsh environmental charity is warning that dog fouling left behind by owners could be posing an even greater risk to public health than previously thought.

With instances of dog fouling known to increase as daylight hours shorten, Keep Wales Tidy has launched its dog fouling campaign, ‘Leave only pawprints’, to tackle the issue across Wales.

New research from Aberystwyth University has shed light on the unseen bacteria and parasites that exist in dog waste, especially waste not properly disposed of.

Infection

Scientists collected over 150 ‘fouled’ samples and 138 bagged samples from canine waste bins in and around Aberystwyth and tested them for parasites using faecal egg counts.

The study found that 22.1% of fouled samples contained at least one parasitic worm, compared to just 6.5% of picked-up samples. In total, 14.4% of all dog faeces tested positive for parasites, with hookworm (6.8%) and zoonotic ascarid worms such as Toxocara canis (4.5%) among the most common. Fouled samples were 2.6 times more likely to carry infection than those disposed of properly.

The findings also showed that while parasite levels in bagged waste remained stable over time, faecal egg counts in fouled samples broke down and dispersed into the environment over a two-week period, increasing the potential for contamination.

Risks

Dr Russ Morphew, a reader in biochemistry and parasitology at Aberystwyth University, said: “Our research shows a clear link between dog fouling and the health status of the dogs themselves.

“Dogs that aren’t routinely wormed will shed harmful parasites, which can pose risks to people, other pets, and local wildlife when left in public spaces. Responsible dog ownership – including regular worming and cleaning up after your pet – is essential to keeping our communities safe.”

While Keep Wales Tidy’s LEAMS (Local Environmental Audit and Management System) surveys show a downward trend in reported dog fouling on streets, the charity warns that the issue remains widespread in areas not captured by the surveys, including parks, verges and rural paths.

Owen Derbyshire, Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive, said: “It’s encouraging to see fewer incidents of dog fouling on our streets, but this doesn’t tell the full story.

“We know that fouling continues to be a serious problem in parks and green spaces, especially as the nights draw in. Not only is it unpleasant, but it’s a genuine health hazard for people and pets. There’s no excuse – bag it, bin it, and help us keep Wales clean and safe for everyone.”

Funded by Welsh Government, the campaign aims to encourage dog owners across Wales to leave only pawprints by picking up after their dog.

To find out more, visit the Keep Wales Tidy site here.