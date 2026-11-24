Nation.Cymru staff

Dog fouling was found at nearly one in 10 parks, playing fields and other recreation sites surveyed across Wales, prompting a campaign urging owners to pick up after their pets during the darker months.

Keep Wales Tidy recorded dog mess at 9.8% of the recreation sites it checked between April and November 2026. Across all sites surveyed, including streets, car parks and bathing beaches, the figure was 11.4%.

The charity estimates there are about 163,000 instances of dog fouling across Wales at any one time. It says shorter days and poor weather can make some owners less likely to clear up after their dogs, leaving mess in places where people walk and children play.

Fiona Hughes, from The Traitors, voices a husky from Cardiff Dogs Home in a 60-second film launching the Leave Only Pawprints campaign. The Welsh Government is funding the campaign, which will run on social media.

Louise Tambini, deputy chief executive of Keep Wales Tidy, said: “Dog fouling might seem like a small issue, but its impact on our communities is anything but small. It can make people feel less comfortable using local parks and green spaces, and it poses a real health risk too.

“As the darker months are now here, we’re reminding dog owners that there’s no excuse. If your dog poos, pick it up, bag it and bin it. It’s a simple act of respect for your community and for the environment.”

Cllr Ed Stubbs, cabinet member for waste, street scene and environmental services, welcomed the involvement of Cardiff Dogs Home.

“It’s a really important message and we hope it inspires all dog owners to do the right thing, pick up after their dogs and help keep local neighbourhoods clean, safe and enjoyable for everyone,” he said.

Keep Wales Tidy collected the figures through its GLÂN monitoring programme. Trained surveyors visit publicly accessible sites and record dog fouling alongside litter and other issues affecting the condition of those spaces. The programme replaced the charity’s previous survey system, which ran from 2007 to 2024.