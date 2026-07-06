Dog found weighed down in Welsh river as RSPCA investigates suspicious death

Dewi Williams

The RSPCA is investigating after the body of a dog was found weighed down with rocks and a brick in a north Wales river.

The grim discovery was made in the River Dee near Wrexham on 26 June, after a member of the public recovered a zipped black Adidas sports bag from the water near the A534 bridge.

Inside was the body of a dark-coloured, unneutered male dog, believed to be a pocket bully, which had been weighed down with a brick and two rocks.

The discovery is one of two similar cases being investigated by the animal welfare charity after the body of a puppy was found in a stream in Bristol the previous day.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Melanie Froude said:

“A member of the public found the dog zipped inside a black Adidas sports bag which had been weighed down with a brick and two rocks.

“They bravely pulled the bag from the water and were shocked to find a dog’s body inside, so they contacted the police who have asked us to investigate.

“It’s a very upsetting and suspicious incident, so we’d like to ask any members of the public who may have information to contact us.”

The dog, believed to be a pocket bully with a possible docked tail, was wearing a black collar and had been microchipped, although the chip had not been registered. Its body was badly bloated and partially decomposed after being submerged in the water.

The RSPCA is appealing for anyone who may have information about the dog’s owner or how it came to be in the river to come forward.

The second incident was reported to the charity on 25 June, after a passerby found the body of a four to five-month-old female lurcher-type puppy on the edge of a stream off Whitchurch Lane in Bristol.

RSPCA Inspector Kimily Walters said:

“The walker who made the awful discovery said the dog’s legs were trapped underneath a big rock, like the rock had been positioned there to hold the body in place.

“The dog is only four to five months old and had no obvious injuries.

“It’s a very suspicious situation and I’m concerned about what this poor dog may have endured before her death and how she died, so I’m keen to hear from anyone who might have information about what happened to her or where she came from.”

Suspicious

The puppy was not microchipped and was not wearing a collar or tag.

The RSPCA stressed there is currently nothing to suggest the two incidents are linked, but said both are being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to contact the RSPCA’s appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

The charity also urged pet owners who may be struggling to care for their animals to seek support from charities, veterinary practices or animal behaviour specialists before problems reach crisis point.