Dog found with large tumour was ‘actively suffering’

A dog who was found with an enlarged face due a large tumour was deemed to have suffered unnecessarily after her owners failed to take her to a vet.

Despite repeated requests from the RSPCA from several officers who advised the owners to take her to obtain treatment and offered veterinary assistance vouchers, Athena – a bull breed type dog – was left without veterinary care.

Julie Knight and Sydney (Jamie) Rees, of Caer Gwerlas, Tonyrefail, Rhondda Cynon Taf, both faced one offence under the Animal Welfare Act and attended Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 12 February.

They had previously pleaded guilty to the offence.

“Unnecessary suffering”

The offence was that they caused unnecessary suffering to a female dog named Athena, by failing to provide adequate or effective professional veterinary care and attention for the swelling to her face

They were both sentenced to a 12 month community order – Ms Knight with 10 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and Mr Rees with 10 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement .

They were both also fined £80, ordered to pay victim surcharge of £114 and costs of £532.50 and were both disqualified from keeping dogs for two years – which was suspended for 14 days.

In mitigation it was heard that both defendants had owned dogs for their entire lives and this was the first time anything had gone wrong.

Both stated that they had initially sought treatment for Athena which had cost about £1,000 in summer 2023. It was also heard that Ms Knight was still saddened by what had happened and thinks about Athena every day

Repeated attempts

The court heard how on Tuesday 16 January 2024 RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Andrew Harris attended Caer Gwerlas and met Athena and her owners.

He said: “I could see that she had a small swelling on the right side of her face about the size of a golf ball. I asked Mr Rees what it was and he told me that she had teeth out about a year ago on that side of her head and that the swelling had come up this week.”

Mr Rees confirmed that she had not seen a vet for this recent swelling. ARO Harris advised Mr Rees that Athena needed to see a vet within seven days. As well as an Animal Welfare Assessment form they were also given a RSPCA Veterinary Assistance Voucher.

The court was provided with several statements from other RSPCA Inspectors and officers who made attempts to see Athena and advised repeatedly that she needed veterinary care.

Concern

However on 24 April Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Lauren Perry was given access to the property and was able to see Athena and was told she had not been taken to the vets.

She said: “I could immediately see that she had an enlarged face, and that her right eye was partially closed. She was in good bodily condition and was bright and alert but her face was really swollen.”

ARO Perry was told that she has not been taken to the vets because they didn’t have any transport. She was “immediately concerned for the welfare of Athena” and asked if she could take her to the vets which her owners agreed to.

At a veterinary surgery the vet explained again to both Ms Knight and Mr Rees that Athena was actively suffering and the only treatment option to stop the suffering would be euthanasia.

“Actively suffering”

ARO Perry said: “I heard Ms Knight tell the vet that it had been ongoing since June 2023, she explained that Athena had had teeth removed at a different vet practice and that was where the issues started. Ms Knight told the vet that since June 2023 Athena had not received any further veterinary treatment.”

In a statement provided to the court from the vet, they said that in their professional opinion Athena was “actively suffering, likely for an extended period of time to include but not limited to one-two months.”

Deputy Chief Inspector Gemma Black said: “This is an extremely heartbreaking case. Athena’s owners sadly did not make arrangements for her to visit a vet and her needs were not met which led to her suffering unnecessarily.

“We would urge any pet owners to reach out to animal welfare charities or organisations if in need, and not to delay in seeking veterinary assistance.”

