‘Dog lockdown’: RSPCA Cymru calls on pet owners to take action now

Nation Cymru staff

RSPCA Cymru is urging pet owners across Wales to take action now to keep their pets safe and cool during the heatwave.

The charity’s animal welfare experts are recommending a ‘dog lockdown’ for the next two days amid the red weather warnings – to safeguard pets by keeping them indoors and away from the extreme heat.

It follows First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth MS today urging the public to heed warnings about the weather, saying Wales could see its highest temperatures ever over the next two days. A red weather warning for part of Wales has led to some schools closing and also affected public services.

While at RSPCA’s animal centres in Wales, at Newport and in Bryn Y Maen and alongside RSPCA Llys Nini Branch’s animal centre in Penllegaer, staff are doing all they can to keep the animals cool and staff safe in the hot temperatures.

RSPCA Cymru is encouraging owners to put measures in place now – from checking forecasts to plan cooler walking times, or even axe them altogether for a day or two – to ensure their dogs and other animals stay safe and comfortable.

Lauren Bennett, expert in dog welfare at the RSPCA, said: “The hot temperatures have arrived in Wales and it means that pet owners need to take action now.

“During a red weather warning, dog owners should think of it like a temporary lockdown for their pets. For the next 24-48 hours, routines need to immediately change. This isn’t the time for walks, chasing the ball or playing fetch, or exposing pooches to energetic exercise. It’s far better for dogs to miss a few walks completely than to suffer the potentially fatal consequences of overheating, or heatstroke.

“One of the biggest risks during periods of extreme heat is treating them like any other summer day. We’re urging dog owners to make this a Summer of Kindness – and focus on keeping dogs cool, comfortable and calm at home until temperatures start to ease. Fresh water, air flow, shade and mental enrichment can make all the difference during this intense period of extreme heat.”

The warning comes from the RSPCA’s animal welfare experts, aiming to highlight the importance of pet owners taking extra care of their animals during sunny spells and reminding owners everywhere the warning that ‘dogs die in hot cars’, and those who see a dog in a hot car should call 999 immediately.

RSPCA welfare staff also warn that cars, trains, ferries and caravans all pose risk.

Only 58% of the public – according to RSPCA polling – would NOT leave their dog inside a car on a warm day* – suggesting almost half of the general public still underestimate the potentially fatal consequences for their pet of doing this.

As part of the charity’s Summer of Kindness, the RSPCA is calling on everyone to be a lifeline for animals, asking people to check on their neighbors’ pets, leave out shallow bowls of water for struggling wildlife, and share these tips far and wide. A single kind act could save a life during this extreme heat.

Lauren added: “We know that almost half of the public may still underestimate the danger, which is why now is the critical time to start your ‘pet homework.’ This includes everything from getting into the habit of checking the temperature forecast daily to planning cooler walks and knowing exactly how to act in a heatstroke emergency. Taking these simple steps now is the best way to safeguard your dog’s life.”

Highlighting heatstroke as a particular risk, Lauren added: “No matter your dog’s breed or how much they appear to enjoy basking in the sunshine, all animals are at risk. Taking the time now to identify how you can reduce your dog’s risk, could just save their life.”

Welsh road users may spot display messages warning motorists about the dangers of leaving dogs in a hot car in the coming days. The Welsh Government became the first – and only – UK administration to display this message on variable messaging signage in 2019, following a request by the RSPCA.

Mark Hooper MS, the Deputy Minister for Transport said: “As Wales experiences a very hot spell of weather, I’m pleased to confirm that we will once again be displaying the ‘Dogs Die in Hot Cars’ warning on our trunk road network.

“Wales was the first country in the UK to use signage in this way, and I’m proud that we continue to lead the way in helping to protect animals’ lives. I hope this message reaches thousands of motorists across Wales and encourages every dog owner to think twice before leaving their pet in a vehicle during warm weather.”

The RSPCA is offering simple but effective advice:

Creating a Cool Home

Identify the coolest rooms in your house, close-off conservatories and use fans or damp towels to lower the temperature as best you can.

Place extra water bowls in every room and add ice cubes to keep hydration tempting.

Freeze puzzle toys or Kongs with treats to provide cooling mental stimulation, or make your own easy frozen dog treats.

Move rabbit and guinea pig pens to shaded areas and make sure you regularly refresh their water with a cool, fresh supply.

Check that indoor enclosures for small furries such as hamsters, gerbils and rats are not in direct sunlight and can benefit from good airflow.

Safe (or no) Exercise

Limit exercise to #DogsAtDawn or #DogsAtDusk when temperatures are lowest; if in doubt, don’t go out.

Always perform the ‘pavement test’: if you can’t hold your hand on the ground for five seconds, it will burn your dog’s paws.

Remember: skipping your dog’s walks for a few days won’t harm them, but taking a risk in hot weather could be fatal. For active dogs and puppies, opt for brain games, puzzle feeders and paddling pools.

Plan For A Pet Emergency

Memorise the signs of heatstroke: heavy panting, drooling, vomiting, or uncoordinated movement.

In an emergency, move the pet to shade, pour cool water over their body, provide some form of air flow, and contact a vet immediately.

Sign up for heat-health alerts and take extra care during these periods, as the risk of heatstroke significantly increases for both people and dogs.