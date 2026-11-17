Nation.Cymru Staff

Two dog owners have been ordered to pay more than £500 each after being prosecuted for separate offences in seaside towns.

Cyngor Gwynedd has issued a reminder to dog owners of their legal responsibilities following the two recent prosecutions under the local Public Spaces Protection (Dog Control) Order.

Since 2013, Gwynedd’s PSPO on dog control has banned dogs from designated areas in the county, including children’s playgrounds, school grounds and playing fields, making it an offence to allow dogs to enter or remain in those areas.

In accordance with the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, individuals who fail to comply with the rules may face a Fixed Penalty Notice of £100 or prosecution and a fine of up to £1,000.

In one case, Rhetta Meila was found guilty of allowing a dog to enter a children’s playing field in Marine Parade, Tywyn, where dogs are prohibited under the Cyngor Gwynedd PSPO.

In another case, Ian Goddard was found guilty of failing to clean up after his dog on the High Street in Barmouth.

The two individuals were ordered to pay £508 each in fines and costs in the cases, which the council said highlights its “commitment to ensuring that public spaces are clean, safe and welcoming for all”.

Councillor June Jones, Cyngor Gwynedd Cabinet Member for Highways, Engineering and YGC which includes Street Services, said: “These cases send a clear message that Cyngor Gwynedd takes dog-related offences seriously.

“Dog fouling and dogs in prohibited areas compromise the safety, hygiene and enjoyment of our public spaces. We will continue to take enforcement action where required, in order to protect our communities.

“As well as taking action against offenders, we will be installing new enforcement signage which are illuminated in the dark, in key locations across the county. These signs will help raise awareness that the areas are being monitored and will serve as a reminder to dog owners of their responsibility to clean up after their dogs.

“We will also be launching a social media campaign on the Cyngor Gwynedd channels to remind dog owners of the rules in force and the implications for those who fail to comply.

“Our aim is to encourage responsible behaviour and help ensure that our communities, our parks and our public spaces are clean, safe and welcoming for all.”

The Council is reminding residents that it provides free dog fouling bags from Siop Gwynedd in Caernarfon, Dolgellau and Pwllheli, as well as in libraries across the county.

Dog fouling bags can be disposed of in public litter bins, dog fouling bins, or green domestic wheelie bins.

Residents are urged to inform the Council of any cases of dog fouling or dogs being in areas where they are prohibited, and Street Enforcement Wardens can investigate reports where evidence is available.

In some cases, coming into contact with dog faeces can lead to serious illness such as toxocariasis, which can cause health problems, including sight problems.

Further information on dog control rules is available on the council’s site here. Dog fouling-related problems can be reported here.