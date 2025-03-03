Dog owners reminded to use leads around lambs and sheep

With spring upon us, bringing promise of warmer days and the emergence of new life; it won’t be long before we see spring lambs skipping across green fields.

Whilst the burgeoning of new life and escape from darker days of winter may bring relief for many, it can also be a time of great concern for farmers and landowners as lambing season begins.

Ongoing incidents involving loose dogs put animals at risk. Reports of sheep attacks have been recorded across the country, with many incidents ending in sheep fatality.

Every year, sheep and other livestock suffer stress, injury, and even death due to uncontrolled dogs. Pregnant ewes can miscarry when chased, and lambs can become separated from their mothers.

Instinct

Even the most well-trained dogs have a natural instinct to chase, making it essential for owners to take precautions when heading out into the countryside.

Sheep chasing can further bring with it an increased risk of cliff falls, which is why it is advisable to always try and stick to marked paths, unless wider access is available.

Farmers are within their right to take action on their own land if they feel threatened or their livestock is in danger. As a last resort, a farmer can shoot a dog that is attacking or chasing livestock.

Responsible dog ownership is key to ensuring harmony between pet lovers and those that work on the land.

That’s why Natural Resources Wales is urging dog owners to act responsibly and keep their pets on leads around sheep. Keeping them leashed in unfamiliar terrain will ensure that everyone has an enjoyable time in nature.

What can dog owners do?

Always keep dogs on leads near sheep and livestock – unless you feel threatened, particularly around cattle. Do not risk getting hurt protecting your dog. Releasing your dog will make it easier for you to both reach safety.

Follow local signage – these are there to protect wildlife, dogs, their owners and other users of the outdoors.

Be aware of the law – farmers have the right to take action to protect their animals and can shoot a dog that is attacking or chasing livestock as a last resort.

Ensure dogs are secure within your premises and can’t escape – some attacks come from escaped pets.

Spread awareness – encourage other dog walkers to act responsibly. For happy, healthy dog walks, find local resources that list off-lead dog walking sites. When in the outdoors always follow the Countryside Code.

Alison Roberts, Responsible Recreation Advisor at Natural Resources Wales said: “Dog owners have a responsibility to keep their dog under effective control and make sure it stays away from other animals.

“Following the guidance in the Countryside Code to use leads around sheep can help everyone enjoy the outdoors while keeping livestock and pets safe from harm.”

Stephen Jenkinson, Access and Countryside Advisor to The Kennel Club said: “Always keeping dogs on leads around sheep is the best way to avoid a happy, healthy walk in the outdoors turning into a tragedy for dog owners and farmers alike.

“Allowing dogs to escape from homes also puts canine lives at risk, and so we encourage the responsible majority of dog owners to always report strays to their local council.”

Rhian Pierce, sheep farmer in north Wales said: “Pregnant ewes and young lambs are really vulnerable at this time of year. Dogs can cause distress even if they don’t attack as the fear and exhaustion of being chased can cause pregnant ewes to abort.

“The distress this causes animals and farmers, as well as the harm to livelihoods, can be prevented by keeping dogs on leads near sheep.”

The Countryside Code exists to ensure that everyone can enjoy time outdoors responsibly while protecting the animals and wildlife that call it home.

With a little extra care, dog owners can help protect the countryside and the livelihoods of those that work there, ensuring that lambs, ewes, and other livestock can thrive this spring, and allowing for an enjoyable, incident free time in nature with their beloved pet.

