Dog rescue centre appeals for information after waste dumped on training field

Staff at a dog rescue centre in south Wales say they were left “heartbroken” after discovering trade waste dumped at the site of a new safe space for rescue dogs.

Cardiff Dogs Home, and its partner charity The Rescue Hotel, put out an appeal on social media after staff found the pile of wooden planks, bricks, plastic bottles, and household rubbish on their land.

The organisations are currently developing the land at their Penarth Road site into exercise fields for their rescue dogs to play and socialise off lead.

On Saturday 2 May, they posted an appeal for information about the incident to their joint Facebook page, writing: “We’re developing land next to the dogs home into secure exercise fields for our rescue dogs, a safe, peaceful space where they can run free off lead.



“This land had been derelict for years and used for illegal dumping. Over the past months, we’ve spent around £20,000 clearing tonnes of fly tipping and vegetation, working alongside ecologists to make it safe and usable.



“Yesterday, we were absolutely heartbroken.



“Someone has cut the chain on our gates, carefully placing it back in the sleeve to make it look secure… and dumped waste inside the site.



“We are volunteers. Every penny spent here has been raised to improve the lives of dogs who have already had a rough start. To see this happen is incredibly upsetting and honestly, just exhausting.”

The charities shared that they have reported the incident to the police and that CCTV footage is currently being reviewed.

They also requested that anyone who recognises the waste or could provide any information contact them immediately, as well as share the post across social media to “find who did this.”

Fly-tipping is a criminal offence in Cardiff and across Wales, with offenders facing fines and possible prosecution.

On 24 February 2026, figures released by the Welsh Government revealed there had been a 14.7% rise in fly-tipping incidents in Wales between April 2024 and March 2025, with more than 48,000 cases recorded by local authorities.

Cardiff Dogs Home added: “Dumping waste like this isn’t just lazy, it’s illegal and it directly takes resources away from the dogs who need it most.”

Commenters voiced their support for the charities, offering to take the waste to the tip and suggesting they contact Natural Resources Wales for further assistance.

Others suspected the waste had come from a commercial property, or had been removed and dumped by unlicensed disposal services, adding that the charity should search the waste for any identifying paperwork.

“Unfortunately no one will come forward or admit that they did this,” a commenter added. “CCTV is essential these days and loud alarms too, as these people are likely to come back again and again.

“Dread to think the damage that could be done once you’ve completed all the work there. I hope the CCTV you have is enough to catch the lazy louts!”

Cardiff Dogs Home has been at its current site in Penarth Road since 1993, after being set up by Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan councils to take in strays in the area.

The Rescue Hotel was then founded in 2019 after fundraising for a Shar Pei called Bruno who needed expensive surgery that the council-run dogs home could not afford.

It now supports Cardiff Dogs Home through fundraising, which helps provide veterinary treatment, foster support and extra facilities for the animals.

For more information, visit the Cardiff Dogs Home site here and The Rescue Hotel site here.