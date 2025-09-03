Dog rescue centre hit by flooding

Stephen Price

Amid one of the worst pet abandonment crises ever seen by charities, a Welsh dog rescue centre which recently featured in an ITV documentary series has been hit by flooding.

Sharing an update on their social media sites, Hope Rescue wrote: “After the flooding we experienced last year, we made several improvements to our site, including additional drainage and roof repairs.

“Unfortunately, due to our current financial constraints, we haven’t been able to complete further work, leaving us vulnerable to heavy rain – which, sadly, happened again today.

“We are relieved to say that all our dogs are safe and warm. As soon as the downpour started, we moved them inside and were able to pump out the water and dry the kennels.

“However, we urgently need help to prevent this happening in the future. If your are a contractor or know any contractors who could assist with installing additional downpipes and drainage systems, we would be enormously grateful.

“Please get in touch via Facebook or email us at [email protected]. Your support could make a huge difference in keeping our dogs safe in future storms.”

Hope Rescue, based in Llanharan, has been saving the lives of dogs in need since 2005, taking in stray, abandoned, and unwanted dogs from across south Wales and rehoming them all over the UK.

They care for dogs of all breeds, ages, sizes, and backgrounds – including those with complex medical or behavioural needs.

TV series

Hope Rescue is currently enjoying its time as the focus of a brand new ITV Wales documentary series, Tails from the Shelter, which hit screens

This summer. The four-part series, filmed at their rescue centre in Llanharan, offers a behind the scenes look at the work we do every day to give vulnerable dogs a second chance at life.

Launching on Tuesday 29 July at 8pm on ITV Cymru Wales, ‘Tails from the Shelter’ follows the emotional and inspiring journeys of some of the dogs that come through their doors – from those found abandoned or straying, to those rescued from crisis situations.

At its heart, the series is a love letter to rescue dogs – and a powerful reminder of why our work matters more than ever.

Vanessa Waddon, Founder and CEO of Hope Rescue, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to share Hope’s story with the world, especially as we celebrate our 20th anniversary this year. We’ve always believed that every dog deserves hope, and this series shows exactly what that looks like in action. It’s raw, genuine and full of heart – just like the rescue journey itself.”

The series also explores the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on pet ownership, the rise in dog abandonment, and the critical role that rescue centres like Hope play in protecting animal welfare.

Vanessa continued: “We hope the series will not only highlight the importance of rescue work, but also encourage more people to adopt, foster, volunteer, or donate.

“We’re living through an animal welfare crisis and there is no end in sight, with the impact of lockdown followed by the cost-of-living crisis bringing more dogs than ever through our doors. We’re always at capacity, struggling to pay rising costs and impacting our ability to raise money.

“It currently costs around £3 million each year to keep Hope Rescue afloat, so we need your support now more than ever.”

Tails from the Shelter aired weekly from 29 July on ITV Wales and is available on demand online.

Find out more about Hope Rescue here and keep up to date with their news and available dogs via the charity’s Facebook page.