Dog rescue charity hits back after Reform MS calls animal welfare groups ‘fat-cat lobbyists’

Amelia Jones

A Welsh dog rescue charity has written to a Senedd member to express its disappointment over comments relating to animal welfare organisations and their role in campaigning on issues affecting animals across Wales.

Hope Rescue said comments made in a recent Facebook post by Cai Party Jones MS, where he defended greyhound racing were offensive to the work they do everyday.

In the post, Jones said: “Greyhound racing is a traditionally working-class sport. The ordinary owners, trainers and fans who love it don’t have the money to lobby politicians, unlike those who campaigned for the ban.

“As a Reform MS, I’m here to be a voice for the people the Senedd has ignored for decades, not for fat-cat lobbyists.”

In a letter posted in response to the post, CEO of Hope Rescue, Vanessa Waddon’s response made clear that she was not objecting to Jones’ position on greyhound racing, acknowledging that as an elected Member of the Senedd he is entitled to hold his own views.

However, the charity said it was concerned by what it described as an “unnecessary and offensive” description of hard-working animal welfare organisations in Wales.

In the letter, she said: “Animal welfare is a cross-party issue, and it is both legitimate and important for charities to engage with elected representatives and advocate for policies that we believe will deliver the best welfare outcomes for animals in Wales.

“We will not always agree with every party or individual politician, and issues such as greyhound racing, the badger cull and hunting can understandably be contentious and divisive.

“But we have always sought to engage constructively and respectfully, recognising the different roles we each have.”

Cut the chase

Hope Rescue is part of the #CutTheChase coalition alongside Greyhound Rescue Wales, Dogs Trust, Blue Cross and the RSPCA. She highlighted the significant role these organisations play in safeguarding animal welfare across Wales, collectively rescuing and rehoming thousands of animals each year.

The letter pointed to the range of work carried out by the organisations, including taking in pets belonging to owners in crisis, supporting local authorities with stray dog responsibilities, helping pet owners fleeing domestic abuse and supporting homeless people to keep their animals.

Coalition members also rescue surplus and injured greyhounds, provide subsidised veterinary care, investigate animal cruelty, help close down puppy farms and run community programmes supporting pet owners.

Waddon said the work is “difficult, challenging and often deeply emotional,” particularly as charities are currently operating amid an animal welfare crisis where demand for services is far exceeding capacity.

She also defended the role of charities in engaging with politicians and campaigning for changes to policy, saying advocacy is a legitimate and important part of charitable work and can help tackle the causes of animal welfare problems.

Contentious issue

While acknowledging that greyhound racing remains a contentious issue, Waddon said disagreements over policy should not diminish the contribution made by organisations and individuals working every day to protect animals across Wales.

She asked Jones to reconsider his choice of words and how he engages with the animal welfare sector.

The post added: “To describe those organisations and their supporters as “fat-cat lobbyists” is not an accurate or fair characterisation of the work we do.

“Nor do I believe it is helpful to the wider relationship between politicians and the voluntary sector when there are legitimate policy disagreements. I would therefore ask you to reconsider your choice of words and how you engage with our sector.”

She ended the letter by asking Parry to come and speak with them at the World Animal Day Celebrations which will be held in the Senedd on Wednesday 30 September.

Waddon added: “We would be very happy to talk to you about the work we do, the challenges we face and why we believe advocacy for animal welfare is such an important part of our role.

“We may not agree on greyhound racing. But we should be able to disagree while maintaining respect for one another and for the people working every day to protect animals across Wales.”

You can view the full letter posted on social media here.

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