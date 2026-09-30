Dog rescue charity reveals shocking figures as 653 dogs arrive this year

Amelia Jones

A dog rescue charity has revealed the scale of the ongoing crisis facing vulnerable dogs, with hundreds continuing to arrive at its centre in need of urgent care and a safe place to call home.

Hope Rescue is facing an ongoing crisis as hundreds of vulnerable dogs continue to arrive at its rescue centre, with the charity warning that there is still no sign of demand slowing down.

So far this year, 653 dogs have arrived through the gates of Hope Rescue, each one desperately needing care, compassion and a second chance. Behind every number is a dog with its own story.

Some have been neglected, some abandoned and others have found themselves on the streets with nowhere safe to go. For many of these animals, Hope Rescue is their last chance of finding safety.

A staggering 63% of the dogs arriving at the rescue centre have come in as strays. Some may have been deliberately abandoned, left to fend for themselves without anyone to turn to.

Hope Rescue gave these vulnerable animals a safe place to stay, veterinary treatment, food, care and the opportunity to eventually find a loving forever home. However, the numbers continue to rise, and with the year still far from over, the rescue is already dealing with enormous demand for its services.

There appears to be no let-up in the number of dogs needing help, placing continued pressure on the charity, its staff, volunteers and resources. Every new arrival brings with it another set of needs, from emergency veterinary treatment and rehabilitation to food, shelter and the time and patience required to help a frightened or traumatised dog recover.

While the figures highlight the scale of the crisis, they only tell part of the story. Each dog arriving at Hope Rescue is an individual with their own needs, character and journey, including these three dogs currently looking for homes:

Minnie

Minnie is a gorgeous 19-week-old German Shepherd x Husky puppy who is currently enjoying life in one of Hope Rescue’s wonderful foster homes. She is a bright, active and sociable girl who is learning all about the world around her and developing into a lovely young dog.

Minnie absolutely loves the company of other dogs and could happily live with a suitable canine companion, although this isn’t essential if she has plenty of opportunities to socialise and play with friendly dogs. She does currently struggle with being left alone, so her new family will need to be around for most of the time and be prepared to patiently help her build confidence.

As an energetic and intelligent young Shepherd x Husky, Minnie will need plenty of age-appropriate exercise, play, training and enrichment, along with all the patience required for puppyhood. For a family ready for the fun, chaos and rewards of raising a puppy, Minnie could be a wonderful addition.

Paisley

Paisley is a wonderful five-year-old Collie who is perfect for someone who loves the intelligence, energy and personality that comes with the breed. She is already house trained, knows her basic training and can be left for a few hours at a time.

Bright and energetic, Paisley loves learning and needs a home that can keep both her body and her clever brain busy through training, enrichment, puzzle games and activities. She has a strong chase instinct towards birds and vehicles, so a quieter semi-rural or rural home away from busy roads would suit her best.

She could potentially live with a suitable dog, or a dog-savvy cat, and is looking for an adult-only home. With the right family, Paisley is a fun-loving and highly trainable girl with plenty to offer.

Lando

Lando is a lovely 10-year-old Lurcher with a sensitive nature and a playful, goofy personality just waiting to shine. He can be unsure around new people and unfamiliar situations, so he needs a patient home that will give him plenty of time to settle and build confidence.

Once comfortable, Lando enjoys spending time with other dogs and would benefit from having a playful, well-matched canine companion. He loves quiet, sniffy walks, gentle exploring, enrichment and, of course, tasty treats!

Lando is looking for a quieter home with children aged 14+, ideally with experienced adopters who can give him the patience and TLC he needs.

He also has some ongoing medical needs, including chronic skin disease and a heart murmur, which his new family will need to be prepared to manage. With the right person, Lando has every chance to blossom into a happy and wonderfully goofy companion.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.