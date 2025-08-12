Dog rescue charity shares ‘heartbreaking’ reality of kennels

Stephen Price

A Welsh dog rehoming centre has shared the harrowing accounts of two dogs currently under their care to highlight the emotional and financial toll each dog takes on the centre and its staff.

Winnie and Cleo arrived at Newport City Dogs Rehoming‘s centre only this week, both in a horrific condition.

Staff shared: “Unfortunately, we see more cases like this than we’d like to admit.

“Staff are tired, upset and angry but we won’t give up on these dogs! It takes its toll on us humans too, to continuously see these heart-wrenching sights on a regular basis. We are only human and are doing the utmost best as we can to provide the best care for these guys, day in, day out.”

They add: “We cannot predict what dogs come through our gates, the condition they may come in or the behaviours they may show. We are completely in the dark of their past history, experiences or triggers, unless someone comes forward who knows them.

“Our duty of care, kicks in as soon as they enter our gates. We can help them as much as possible, but we also need YOUR help.

Winnie and Cleo

Sharing their plight on Facebook, they said: “Despite what little Winnie has been through, she’s shown us so much of her true personality already. She’s a lovely happy girl and will make the most amazing companion once she’s ready to find her 2nd chance at life.”

“Cleo on the other hand – it seems she has never been shown any form of love before.

“Coming out of her kennel is absolutely terrifying, but with constant reassurance and a little treat persuasion she’s slowly showing signs of trust.

“We will shortly be looking for an experienced FOSTER HOME for Cleo to assist her in her rehabilitation journey to be able to learn to trust humans again.”

They add: “Unfortunately we are having to rely on our fundraising group Fonds – Friends Of Newport Dogs more than ever lately. We aren’t asking for a lot of money but anything helps, if you are unable to donate, please share, like or comment and increase the algorithm.

We rely on donations to provide any dogs that need vital or veterinary care the treatments they require to recover and rehabilitate.

Support

Newport City Dogs Home accepts applications to re-home stray and unwanted dogs, and encourage anyone interested in adopting to visit their Facebook page for dogs currently waiting to be rehomed.

They say: “We aim to find good homes for as many dogs as possible and not to destroy any healthy dog. Most of our dogs are strays and often we don’t know anything about their origin or background.

“We will never rehome a dog which we believe has an aggressive or dangerous temperament, however we are only able to comment on how a dog behaves in the kennel environment. The dogs are held for a minimum of 7 days and if unclaimed at the end of that period they may be rehomed by us.

Since the easing of Covid restrictions, they have seen a large number of dogs needing care at Newport Dogs Home.

Each kennel is now taken, and they are looking for foster carers to ensure they maintain the best for their dogs.

They add: “Even if you can only open your heart and home for a short while we would love to hear from you. You will have support you and will be provided with all the food and equipment and help you may need.”

In a desperate plea to help them “change Winnie’s and Cleo’s stories as well as any future dogs” that come to the centre, they encourage the public to visit https://linktr.ee/fonds_friendsofnewportdogshome and https://friendsofnewportdogs.co.uk/

Visit the Centre’s Facebook page for details of dogs currently available for adoption. and find out more via Newport City Council’s dedicated webpage.

