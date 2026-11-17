Nation.Cymru Staff

A Welsh dog rescue charity has issued an urgent appeal for help after taking in 24 dogs in just two days, including two mothers and their newborn puppies, as it warns of growing pressure on its already stretched resources.

Hope Rescue, who take in and care for stray dogs from their rescue and rehoming centre in Llanharan, took to Instagram to share their winter appeal which will support “dogs who have no one else, the dogs left out in the cold”.

On Friday 13 November, they wrote: “Two mums, a dad, thirteen puppies and eight strays in two days. We need your help.”

The twenty four new dogs who require urgent care include Bulldog cross Narnia, who Hope Rescue shared had given birth to ten puppies the day before she arrive at the rescue centre.

“Sadly, three died shortly after birth and, despite the best efforts of our team and vet, two more passed away after arriving,” they explained.

“Narnia is an older girl and this litter has taken its toll, so she’s getting round-the-clock care. Her five surviving pups, Ebenezer, Iris, Cindy-Lou, Martha and Emily, are doing well.”

Following “a difficult change in her owner’s circumstances”, the home also took in a six year old lurcher, Carol, and her eight puppies, as well as their dad, a border collie.

“We’re gently working on Carol’s matted coat at a pace she’s comfortable with,” Hope Rescue said. “And her pups, Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner and Blitzen (yes, we’ve started early on the Christmas names!) are doing well.”

“Caring for the pups over the next 6-8 weeks will be costly and labour intensive, but we’ll make sure they get the best possible start in life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hope Rescue (@hoperescuewales)

The charity said that, while the puppies are “gorgeous”, they are indicators of an increase in unplanned litters and the growing problem of over saturation in the puppy market.

They warned: “If you’re considering breeding your dog, please think carefully about the impact on her and whether you have suitable homes for the pups. If you have an entire dog, please take extra care to avoid an accidental litter.”

The new arrivals come just a month after the charity shared that they had taken in over 650 dogs so far in 2026, 63% of which were strays and many who were in need of urgent veterinary care.

The charity said that the ongoing crisis shows no sign of slowing down, with their volunteer staff providing shelter, food, care and the opportunity to eventually find a loving home.

Founded in 2005, Hope Rescue has taken in over 12,000 dogs in the two decades since, accepting stray dogs from six south Wales local authorities regardless of age, breed, or medical needs.

The Hope Rescue winter appeal ‘No Dog Should Spend Christmas Alone‘ asks for donations of £21, which will support “the next dog that arrives at the centre who needs a cosy kennel, a good meal, and a gentle groom.”

Donations to the charity can be made in the name of loved ones as presents this festive season. More information on donating, and on adopting rescue animals, is available on the Hope Rescue site here.