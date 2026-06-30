Dog rules at popular beach under review as consultation launches

Dog owners and beachgoers are being asked for their views on plans to keep existing restrictions in place at one of Wales’ most popular seafronts, including a proposal to require dogs to be kept on leads all year round on the promenade.

Neath Port Talbot Council has launched a consultation on new Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) for Aberavon Beach and its promenade, as the current orders are due to expire.

The council is proposing to retain the existing seasonal ban on dogs from the main section of the beach between 1 May and 30 September each year, while also keeping the requirement for dogs to be on leads on the promenade during the same period.

However, it is also seeking views on extending the promenade’s “dogs on leads” rule so that it applies throughout the year rather than only during the summer months.

The council said the measures were intended to maintain safety, cleanliness and enjoyment of the seafront while balancing the needs of beach users and dog owners.

It said around half of the beach remains dog-friendly, while the restrictions help protect bathing water quality during the busiest months of the year.

The consultation also comes as the council looks to build on Aberavon’s existing Seaside Award status. It said it hopes to apply for Blue Flag status in future, but Keep Wales Tidy has advised that a full seasonal dog ban is required to meet the award’s standards, meaning suggestions for time-limited restrictions during the day would not be possible.

Welcoming

Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism and Wellbeing, Cllr Cen Phillips, said: “Aberavon seafront is one of our most valued and well-used spaces, enjoyed by residents and visitors throughout the year, so it’s important we strike the right balance between maintaining a safe, clean and welcoming environment for everyone, while also recognising and balancing the needs of responsible dog owners.

“This consultation is an opportunity for people to have their say and help shape how these measures are applied in the future. I would encourage anyone who uses the seafront to take part and share their views before any final decisions are made.”

Public Space Protection Orders are used by local authorities to tackle issues that affect the quality of life in public spaces.

The current orders at Aberavon have been in place since 2017 and are reviewed every three years.

The consultation is open to residents, visitors and local groups before the council decides whether to introduce the new orders.