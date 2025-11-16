Dog training school behind Wales’ world agility gold gets retention approval

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A call to keep a dog training school which has won medals for Wales in international dog agility events has been approved by county planners.

In an application to Pembrokeshire County Council, Kerry Hunt, through agent GMW Design, sought permission to retain a dog training school at Treforfol, Barham Road, Trecwn.

A supporting statement through Johnston Planning, said: “Valley Dog Training is an award-winning enterprise that has operated from the site since around 2022. The nature of the use is considered to be compatible in policy terms with the host building and appropriate to the wider locality in terms of its wider impact

“The application relates specifically to the large barn with the two smaller structures directly to the east. The main barn houses a dog agility school (Valley Dog Training) and as such is the main focus of the application whilst the two smaller building provide storage facilities in connection with the business.

“Valley Dog Training is run by Harriet Hunt, the applicant’s daughter, who resides at Treforfal. The business which provides dog agility training has run out of the barns for some three years and essentially grew out of a personal pastime pursued by Ms Hunt for over 10 years.

“The business has proved highly popular and successful. Ms Hunt with her dog Gracie maintains a highly successful competition record having represented Wales and Team GB (both individually and as part of a team) a number of times.

“Amongst their achievements are representing Wales four times at the world agility open championships in the Netherlands whilst in 2022 Harriet and Gracie were awarded the first ever gold medal for Wales when they became world champions in 2022. In July 2025 they will be representing Team GB at the European open championships in Portugal.

“This proposal seeks permission for the retention of an established and successful building which is run out of an existing building in a countryside location.”

The application was conditionally approved by officers under delegated powers.