Dog treat made from cultivated meat on sale in UK in ‘world first’

A dog treat made from cultivated meat has gone on sale at Pets at Home in a move the retailer claims is a world first.

The treat, called Chick Bites, is made from plant-based ingredients combined with cultivated meat, which is produced by growing cells and does not require the raising or slaughter of animals.

Meatly said the chicken was produced from a single sample of cells taken from one chicken egg, from which enough cultivated meat could be produced to feed pets “forever”.

It said the meat was “just as tasty and nutritious as traditional chicken breast”, and contained all the essential amino acids, critical fatty acids, minerals and vitamins needed for pet health.

UK first

In July, the UK became the first country in Europe to back cultivated meat for use in pet food, after chicken produced by the firm Meatly was approved by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

Pets at Home said it believed it was the first company in the world to sell cultivated meat for pet food on sale.

A limited release of Chick Bites have gone on sale at Pets at Home in Brentford, London.

The retailer, which has invested in Meatly, said the snack was a nutritious, healthy and sustainable alternative to traditional dog treats.

Meatly said it planned to raise funds to expand production and make its chicken more broadly available in the next three to five years, with further collaborations planned with The Pack, which provided the plant-based ingredients, and Pets at Home.

Meatly founding chief executive Owen Ensor said: “We’re incredibly excited to introduce cultivated meat to the pet world.

“Just two years ago this felt like a moon shot. Today we take off. It’s a giant leap forward, toward a significant market for meat which is healthy, sustainable and kind to our planet and other animals.”

Innovation

Pets at Home chief operating officer Anja Madsen said: “We are thrilled to be working with Owen and the team to provide cultivated meat pet food products to our customers for the first time in the world.

“This innovation has the potential to significantly reduce the environmental impact of pet food and will be a game-changer for the industry.”

Damien Clarkson, chief executive of The Pack, said: “The launch of our Chick Bites treats is a watershed moment for the pet food industry.

“Cultivated meat offers a tasty, low-carbon and healthy protein source which has the potential to eliminate farmed animals from the pet food industry.”

