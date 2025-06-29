Dog treats laced with fish hooks found in country park

Molly Stubbs

Dog walkers have been warned to stay vigilant after dog treats laced with fish hooks made repeated appearances in a popular park.

Monmouthshire County Council issued a warning on 27 June that they had received numerous reports of dog treats containing fish hooks on the Mill Street footpath leading to the River Usk, and scattered in Castle Meadows, Abergavenny.

Monmouthshire’s Facebook page posted saying: “The police are aware of the situation. If you are walking your dog in the area, please exercise caution”

Surgery

This is not the first time such ‘treats’ have been found in Castle Meadows.

In March of 2025, a dog owner on a day out in the park noticed her dog excitedly carrying something. Enfys, the jack russel, dropped half of the treat but ate the other half.

The owner was horrified to find a fish hook in the treat and immediately rushed Enfys to the vets, where x-rays revealed two hooks in the dog’s stomach. Luckily, they were able to remove them with emergency surgery before serious damage was done.

As the hooks were completely concealed inside the marrowbone treats, the dog owner was unconvinced they had been intended for use as bait.

Now more sabotaged treats have been found, prompting Monmouthshire County Council to speak out and warn dog owners using the nature spot.

Investigation

Many residents suspect an individual is responsible, writing on social media to express their concern with comments such as ‘Why would someone do that? I don’t understand how they can be so evil!’ and sharing hope that the hooks are in some way traceable.

Another resident who walks their dog in Castle Meadows told Nation.Cymru: “I know a lot of people on Facebook have decided it’s being done on purpose, but a few have been shut down by commenters when saying it’s fishermen dropping bait carelessly.

“The good weather has certainly brought more people out fishing so I’m inclined to think it’s very careless on their part.”

It is unclear whether any formal investigation into the treats is underway. Gwent Police have been contacted for comment.

When a dog swallows a fish hook it can become embedded in its oesophagus, stomach, or intestines and cause a perforation. If you suspect your dog has ingested such treats or dangerous items, contact your vet immediately.

The RSPCA has urged those with evidence that this is a deliberate act to contact them on 0300 1234 999.

