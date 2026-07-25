Dog waste bin campaign a success for councillor

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

A dog waste bin requested by residents has finally been installed after a seven-month delay.

Within a day of Cllr Mike Peers raising the issue with the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Flintshire County Council had installed the new dog waste bin on Drury New Road, Buckley.

He had originally requested the bin be installed at the kissing gate entrance to the public footpath which crosses Drury New Road – which is popular with dog walkers – in January of this year.

Residents had complained that dog walkers were leaving their pets mess behind, making walking down the road and along the footpath like an obstacle course.

But stock availability and delivery delays meant it was seven months before the bin arrived.

Once it did a fortnight ago however, it was then sent to another site to replace a dog waste bin which had been damaged – a move Buckley Pentrobin Cllr Peers branded ‘unacceptable’.

Since Cllr Peers raised his concerns publicly Flintshire County Council has been out to install a new bin at the site.

“The dog bin on Drury New Road has finally been installed,” he said. “It shouldn’t have taken the council this long to respond, but finally after seven months of perseverance, I’ve now got what residents requested.

“Hopefully it will deal with the dog fouling issue.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.