Dogs on beaches bylaws under the spotlight

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

Bylaws connected to restrictions on dogs on some of Wales’ most popular beaches are to come under the spotlight later this week in a series of questions to be heard by councillors.

Traditionally running from May 1 to September 30, there are total bans on dogs at Tenby’s North Beach and Whitesands in St Davids in Pembrokeshire.

Partial bans are in operation on parts of Lydstep, Newgale, Saundersfoot, Tenby Castle and South Beach, Amroth beach, Poppit Sands, Broad Haven North, and Dale.

There is also a voluntary dog restriction on the beach at Coppet Hall between 10am and 6pm.

Guide dogs are welcome on Pembrokeshire’s beaches all year round.

In a three-pronged series of submitted questions to be heard at the July meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council, Councillor Rhys Jordan will ask for details surrounding dogs on beaches bylaws.

“Can the relevant Cabinet Member confirm where the operative beach dog bylaws, schedules, amendments and deposited plans are currently published, and whether all public-facing maps, signs and webpages accurately reflect the legal restrictions in force?

“Can the relevant Cabinet Member confirm who formally approved the council’s 2026 approach to beach dog restrictions, including any warning-led or ‘warn and inform’ approach, and who is currently authorised to enforce the byelaws following the end of WISE’s ([Waste Investigations Support & Enforcement)] involvement in enforcement for Pembrokeshire County Council?

“Given the lack of substantive response to requests for this information, the apparent difficulty in producing relevant and legal governance documents, and the need for residents and visitors to understand any legal restrictions with certainty, will the relevant Cabinet Member agree to suspend enforcement and active promotion of the 2026 beach dog restrictions until the byelaws, deposited plans, decision records and enforcement arrangements have been verified and published in one accessible location?”

Cllr Jordan has previously said that “blanket bans” on some of the county’s beaches were “overly punitive on dog owners,” adding: “Responsible owners do look after their dogs, but unfortunately it is the small minority; to have six or seven months of the year that certain beaches are completely banned from dogs is a bit much in my view.”

His submitted questions will be read and answered at the meeting.