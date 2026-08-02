Domestic abuse victims to get specialist support from first contact with police

Mark Mansfield

Victims of domestic abuse will receive specialist support from their first contact with police under a new scheme launching next month.

Dyfed-Powys Police is one of 12 forces introducing the second phase of a Home Office-funded initiative that will see a specialist Independent Domestic Violence Advisor (IDVA) embedded within its Force Communication Centre from August.

The adviser will work alongside call handlers, providing expert advice on domestic abuse incidents, helping officers identify high-risk cases sooner and ensuring safeguarding measures are considered at the earliest opportunity.

The move forms part of Raneem’s Law, which was introduced in memory of Raneem Oudeh and her mother, Khaola Saleem, who were murdered in 2018 after repeated calls to police for help.

The initiative is being delivered in partnership with the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Dyfed-Powys, which is administering the Home Office funding, and Calan Domestic Violence Services, which will provide a full-time adviser.

The new role will complement the force’s existing Domestic Abuse Virtual Response Unit, which allows victims of non-urgent domestic abuse incidents to speak to an officer via video call.

Detective Inspector Katie Cuthbertson, of Dyfed-Powys Police’s Vulnerability Hub, said the first interaction with police could be one of the most important moments for victims.

She said: “The introduction of this specialist role reinforces our commitment to providing a compassionate response to victims of domestic abuse, while continuing the relentless pursuit of those responsible for causing harm.

“The first interaction someone has with us after experiencing domestic abuse can be one of the most important, both practically and emotionally. Having a specialist IDVA embedded within our Force Communication Centre will strengthen our ability to assess risk and provide the right safeguarding at the earliest opportunity.

“This partnership with Calan DVS is an important addition to the work already taking place across Dyfed-Powys Police to improve our response to victims of domestic abuse. I hope that this new measure will give victims greater confidence and reassurance in reporting domestic abuse to us.”

‘Opportunity’

Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn welcomed the funding, saying it would strengthen the support available to victims across the force area.

He said: “This investment represents an important opportunity for partners across the Dyfed-Powys area to further strengthen the support available to victims of domestic abuse. By bringing together the expertise of Dyfed-Powys Police and Calan DVS, we can help ensure that those reaching out for help receive an informed, timely and effective response from the very first point of contact.”

A spokesperson for Calan Domestic Violence Services said embedding specialist advisers in police control rooms would help identify high-risk victims earlier, improve safeguarding and ensure people received specialist support from their first contact with police.

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