Donald Trump doubles down on Greenland threat but rules out using force

Donald Trump has doubled down on his threats to annex Greenland, saying only the US could secure the Arctic territory, but ruled out using force.

The US president said he wanted “immediate negotiations” to “discuss the acquisition” of the mineral-rich Arctic island, claiming “this would not be a threat to Nato” but would instead “enhance” the alliance’s security.

Earlier, Sir Keir Starmer said he would “not yield” in his stance over Greenland in the face of Mr Trump’s demands.

Appearing to rule out taking the territory with military intervention, Mr Trump told the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alps: “We probably won’t get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force, where we would be, frankly, unstoppable.

“But I won’t do that. I don’t have to use force, I don’t want to use force, I won’t use force.”

He launched fresh attacks on European allies by calling Denmark, to which Greenland belongs, “ungrateful” after the US’s “stupid” post-Second World War decision to “give Greenland back to Denmark”.

Calling Greenland an “undeveloped territory sitting undefended in a key strategic location between the United States, Russia and China”, he said “no nation or group of nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland other than the United States”.

Mr Trump said he was “seeking immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States, just as we have acquired many other territories throughout our history, as many of the European nations have”.

He added: “This would not be a threat to Nato. This would greatly enhance the security of the alliance.”

This was “a very small ask” compared with what his country had done for Nato, the president told world leaders, claiming the US has “never gotten anything” from being a member.

Mr Trump also issued an ominous warning to Denmark and Greenland if they did not give into his demands, saying: “They have a choice: you can say yes and we will be very appreciative, or you can say no and we will remember.”

He cited rare earth minerals sitting under the territory’s ice and said the US alone can “develop” and “improve” Greenland, but also said: “That’s not the reason we need it. We need it for strategic national security and international security.”

Despite his insistence on the strategic importance of the island, Mr Trump appeared to confuse it with Iceland several times, including when he discussed the impact the crisis had on the US stock market.

He said: “Our stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland, so Iceland has already cost us a lot of money.”

Sir Keir vowed to stand up to the White House occupant during Prime Minister’s Questions earlier on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister reiterated his position that “the future of Greenland is for the people of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark alone” and that “threats of tariffs to pressurise allies are completely wrong”.

He said the Danish prime minister is coming to the UK on Thursday, adding: “I will not yield, Britain will not yield on our principles and values about the future of Greenland under threats of tariffs, and that is my clear position.”

Mr Trump has threatened to hit Britain and other European allies with 10% tariffs from February 1 unless they agree to his purchase of Greenland.