Donald Trump says Starmer has done a ‘very good job thus far’
Donald Trump has said he has a “very good relationship” with Sir Keir Starmer, adding the Prime Minister has done a “very good job thus far”.
Speaking to the BBC onboard Air Force One, Mr Trump told the broadcaster the pair would be having a phone call “over the next 24 hours”.
Liberal
“I get along with him well. I like him a lot,” Mr Trump said.
“He’s liberal, which is a bit different from me, but I think he’s a very good person and I think he’s done a very good job thus far.
“He’s represented his country in terms of philosophy.
“I may not agree with his philosophy, but I have a very good relationship with him.”
The President added the UK was being considered as the destination for the first international trip of his second term.
He told the BBC: “It could be Saudi Arabia, it could be UK. Traditionally it could be UK.”
Campaign
Sir Keir most recently met with Mr Trump at Trump Tower in New York during the presidential campaign.
The pair also spoke on the phone following Mr Trump’s election victory, with Downing Street saying both men agreed the relationship between the UK and the US was “incredibly strong” and would “continue to thrive”.
Following Mr Trump’s inauguration on January 20, Foreign Secretary David Lammy indicated Sir Keir would visit Washington within weeks.
Mr Trump’s close ally Elon Musk has heavily criticised Sir Keir in recent weeks as the billionaire owner of Tesla and SpaceX piled pressure on the Prime Minister to order an inquiry into grooming gangs.
What ‘Donald Trump says’ has little relation to reality or the truth, so anything he says should be regarded as ‘fake news’, from the man who invented ‘fake news’.
In four years he should be gone, so we need to focus on nullifying whatever dastardly deed he does get up to.
Assuming he relinqishes hi office in four years! I have a feeling he wont-the man is unstable
That’s OK then as long as trump approves, people in Britain can suffer gracefully. That tells you how far to the right labour has gone
Don is worried the UK might cosy up with Europe and not need a deal for chlorinated chicken.
That was my hunch as well, is his statement coming on the back of some comprehensive polling that has emerged last couple of days that “… people in every constituency in England, Scotland and Wales back closer arrangements with the EU rather than more transatlantic trade with Washington …”.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2025/jan/25/move-closer-to-europe-not-trump-voters-tell-starmer-in-major-uk-poll
The UK has no real choice other than to get on with Trump and keep the currently unstable US on side. However, far far more focus should be with building better ties with our continental neighbours. That is the way to a more prosperous future. As an independent country Cymru would be far better off looking east and not west for economic and military security. Europeans have to work together as much as possible. What with a belligerent US government and autocratic Russian government on either side.
Quite right, S Duggan.
But there is no such thing as military security. An oxymoron.
Look at the USA – so much military but not so much security.
From a nation of sanctuary to demilitarisation then disarmament and peace. That the future for Cymru.
Yes, and more Americans die each year at the hands of fellow Americans than any rogue state or terrorist could achieve in their wildest dreams (or nightmares).
If we demilitarise we will have to be very careful with that nation of sanctuary concept because an open door could let in any kind of malevolent person that chooses to rock up. Trimming down to a small rapid response defence force might do the trick should there be any trouble within our borders.
That merely confirms my view of Trump’s poor judgement.
And confirms which side Starmer and Co are on – the right. But wrong for us, the people.
Trump’s seal of approval is like getting a letter from the GP stating you’ve contracted an STD.
Multiples thereof !
Trump’s endorsement is surely a gift for Labour! They can follow up their slovenly slogan thinking with this zinger – to be placed on all their election material…
LABOUR – ENDORSED BY TRUMP
The Farrago must be green with envy!
If that’s the case then Trump must be the only person who thinks that Starmer has done a good job.