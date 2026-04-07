Donald Trump warns Iranian ‘civilisation will die tonight’ as his deadline looms

The US president has given Tehran until 1am on Wednesday UK time to end its blockade of the strait or face obliteration.

The UK urged Donald Trump to step back from his threat to wipe out “a whole civilisation” as his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz drew closer.

Downing Street again said the UK’s focus was on “de-escalation” and a “negotiated settlement” for the region, but Mr Trump ratcheted up his rhetoric and the US-Israeli bombing campaign continued.

Writing on his Truth Social platform he said: “A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again.

“I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

But Mr Trump, who has previously extended his deadline for action, said the “complete and total regime change” in Iran had resulted in a situation where “different, smarter, and less radicalised minds prevail”.

He said: “Maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World.”

Mr Trump has said the US will destroy Iran’s bridges and power stations, saying he was “not at all” concerned that attacks on civilian infrastructure could constitute a war crime.

Asked whether the UK believed such attacks would breach international law, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I’m not going to comment on give a running commentary on our allies’ operations.”

The UK has granted permission for the US to use British military bases to carry out limited defensive operations, only targeting Iran’s missile sites and facilities being used to target shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil and gas route.

Asked whether RAF bases could be used by the US to target Iran’s civilian infrastructure, the spokesman said: “Our position has not changed.”

The spokesman said Sir Keir Starmer had been clear “this isn’t our war” and “our position is very much focused on de-escalation”.

Kharg Island

Ahead of Mr Trump’s ultimatum expiring, the US and Israeli campaign targeted Iran’s Kharg Island, a crucial hub in the country’s oil export infrastructure.

The crisis triggered by Mr Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu’s strikes against Iran, and the retaliation by the regime in Tehran against states across the Middle East has caused global economic uncertainty.

Iran has imposed a selective blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, contributing to spikes in oil and gas prices as tankers have faced being confined to port or the threat of drone or missile attacks.

On Tuesday, the UK was chairing a meeting of military planners from a coalition of nations examining long-term measures to secure the strait.

The discussion was expected to focus on plans for an international coalition to make the strait safe for shipping once hostilities have ended.

It followed a meeting of more than 40 nations last week, chaired by Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, that discussed collective action to increase pressure on Tehran.