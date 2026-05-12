Donkey rides officially banned in seaside town after more than a century

Amelia Jones

Donkey rides have been banned from a popular Welsh beach during peak summer months, bringing an end to a tradition that has spanned more than a century.

Bridgend County Borough Council has confirmed that seasonal restrictions previously applying to dogs on certain beaches in Porthcawl between May 1 and September 30 have now been extended to cover all animals.

The move means donkey and pony rides will no longer be permitted at Coney Beach in Porthcawl during the busy summer season.

Talking to the BBC, Jay Bateman and his family, who have operated donkey rides on the beach for generations, said the announcement has left them devastated.

Bateman added: “It’s been in our family since 1918. We’ve maintained the beach, done the bins on the beach.

“We have to keep the donkeys because they’re our lives. We can’t get rid of them.”

The council said the changes follow Bridgend County Borough Council taking over management of the beach as part of the wider Porthcawl Waterfront Regeneration Scheme.

In a statement, the authority said previous seasonal activities had been determined by former management arrangements.

It said the seasonal beach restrictions for dogs between 1 May and 30 September have now been extended to cover all animals, meaning they are “unable to grant a licence for seasonal donkey or pony riding at Coney Beach”.

The ban applies to Rest Bay, Coney Beach, Town Beach and Trecco Bay throughout the summer months.

However, the council confirmed that Newton Beach, Sker Beach and Pink Bay can still be used by animals during the same period.

The authority said the restrictions reflect the long-term ambitions of the regeneration scheme and form part of a wider review of seasonal activities across the waterfront.

The news comes shortly after the closure of Coney Beach Amusement Park, leaving residents heartbroken at losing another Porthcawl summer tradition.

Wendy Maine who has lived in Porthcawl for over 50 years said the town she once knew is rapidly changing, and she is afraid it will lose its “seaside charm.”

She added: “I’ve lived here more than 50 years and the donkeys have always been part of Coney Beach. It’s one of those traditions people associate with Porthcawl.

“It’s sad to see another long-standing tradition disappear. A lot of people will feel quite emotional about this.”