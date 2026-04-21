Don’t Buy It: Matt Pritchard joins Diane Morgan in damning factory farming campaign

Stephen Price

Dirty Sanchez and Dirty Vegan star Matt Pritchard has taken part in a powerful new campaign urging the public not to buy food from ‘stinking, dirty, shit-dumping factory farms’.

The campaign from Slingshot UK stars Pritchard alongside comedians Diane Morgan, Jen Brister and Shabaz Ali as well as Doctor Amir Khan.

Project Slingshot is a pressure group designed to operate the way that anti-tobacco campaigns and anti-drink-driving campaigns operated before it: by making it socially, politically and culturally impossible to keep defending reckless, dangerous industries and practices.

The campaign shares: “They told us the labels were honest. They told us the tractor stamp meant something. And they told us the animals were happy.

“More than 85% of meat, milk, and eggs in the UK come from stinking, polluting factory farms. Pigs are being gassed to death. Chickens can’t stand up. And our rivers are full of shit.

“And if the industry doesn’t like what we’re saying, our lawyers are ready and our PR team is excited.”

In the provocative video, the celebrity activists share: “Ever get the feeling you’re being lied to? Gaslit. Told everything’s fine when it very clearly bloody isn’t. Same. Same. Same. Same.

“We all want to make good choices for ourselves and our families. So we reach for the cheerful packager. Happy animals in green fields. High welfare. Trust the tractor. But behind the buzzwords, cartoons and stamps of assurance lies this truth.

“More than 85% of farmed animals in the UK come from stinking, dirty, shit-dumping factory farms. And when chickens can’t stand up, pigs are being gassed to death, our rivers are full of factory farm shit and your Sunday roast comes with a side of antibiotics.

“It’s time to take a stand. So we’re turning on the lights. Loading the slingshot and taking aim at the ruthless. Money grabbing corporations. Because this isn’t just a few bad apples. It’s the whole fucking orchard.

“We see big agriculture’s claims. We see its lies. We’re not agriculture’s claims. We see its lies. We’re not buying it anymore. Don’t buy it. Don’t buy it. Don’t buy it. Don’t buy it. Don’t buy it. I certainly fucking don’t.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Project Slingshot UK (@slingshot_uk)

One of the key aims in the provocative campaign is to bring to light the secretive practice of slaughtering pigs in gas chambers.

In a series of ads from Project Slingshot challenge the industry’s claims that CO2 gassing qualifies as “humane slaughter”.

Each high-profile supporter dismisses the claim in their own words and lands with the same conclusion: “I don’t buy it.” Diane Morgan says: “I looked up humane in the dictionary and I have to say gassing didn’t come up.”

Other well-known supporters of the campaign include comedian Simon Amstell, author and historian Rutger Bregman, actor Sir Mark Rylance, Meat Free Monday founders Paul, Mary and Stella McCartney and Neil Duncan-Jordan MP, who says: “We’ve been told for decades that CO2 gas chambers are humane. The pigs screaming inside them tell a different story. I don’t buy it. The public doesn’t buy it. Westminster shouldn’t either. Ban them.”

In England and Wales, 90% of pigs are slaughtered inside CO2 gas chambers, which according to a 2025 report by a government advisory body, causes severe pain, fear, anxiety, and respiratory distress. The government’s ​​December 2025 animal welfare strategy announced a phase-out of CO₂ gassing for pigs, but Project Slingshot, the group behind the campaign, believes the commitment is little more than hot air. They have accused the government of capitulating to an industry driven by profits, not welfare.

Naomi Hallum, Project Slingshot’s co-founder shared: “Despite the evidence that pigs experience severe pain and distress, and die gasping for air, the industry asks us to believe that they kill pigs in gas chambers, not because it is cheap, but because it is humane. We simply don’t buy it.

“This has all the hallmarks of industrial-scale gaslighting. It seems that while the pigs get gassed, the rest of us get gaslit.”

Sir Mark Rylance added: “We’re killing nine out of ten pigs in gas chambers. The government knows it causes pain and fear. The industry knows we’d object if we knew. So they made sure we didn’t.”

While the practice of slaughtering pigs inside gas chambers is indeed little known, when people do find out, the majority opposes it. In a survey commissioned by Project Slingshot, 81% of Brits said they found the practice unacceptable.

Project Slingshot’s co-founder Matthew Glover says: “The powerful agribusinesses behind the UK pig industry know the secret formula: make a killing by spending less on killing. We know that ending the CO2 gassing of pigs is a David-and-Goliath fight. They have the power. They sit on government boards. But we have the truth, and if they don’t like what we are saying, our lawyers are ready.”

Project Slingshot’s goal is to ensure gas chambers – and all the other unacceptable practices and outcomes associated with industrial factory farming – are brought into the light, and ultimately to end factory farming by 2040.

The group is supported by Meat Free Monday Founders, Paul, Mary, and Stella McCartney, who say: “Project Slingshot is doing exactly what needs to be done: pulling back the curtain on factory farming so that people can make informed choices. That moment of awareness is what changes minds.”

Cardiff-born Matt, or Pritch as he is known, gained notoriety for his role in the cult-tv show Dirty Sanchez.

In 2015 he started to look into veganism and once he watched the documentary Cowspiracy and started his veganism journey right there. Ever since, he’s made it his mission to prove to people that just because he was eating and living as a vegan it wasn’t going to make him “weaker” as many warned him it would.

Sign the petition to ban the use of CO2 gas chambers for pigs.

Find out more about factory farming and its impact on humans, animals and the environment.