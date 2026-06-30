‘Don’t let Wales become an energy corridor for south east England’

Martin Shipton

A leading environmental charity has warned that new electricity transmission plans risk turning Wales into an energy corridor for the benefit of the south east of England.

CPRW, The Welsh countryside charity, says the network proposals could turn Wales into no more than a conduit for power generated in Scotland and destined for demand centres in southern England.

The plans, published by NESO (National Energy System Operator, the independent system planner and operator for Great Britain’s energy system) as part of its network design work, show major new and upgraded electricity infrastructure across Wales.

This includes subsea cables from Scotland into north Wales, reinforcement around Pentir and Bodelwyddan, and a major north–south route through mid Wales linking into England.

CPRW says the proposals raise serious questions about who the infrastructure is really for, who benefits, and who bears the cost.

The charity argues that Wales is being asked to host nationally significant infrastructure not simply to meet Welsh energy needs, but to move large volumes of electricity through Welsh landscapes and communities towards England.

Dr Jonathan Dean, CPRW’s energy expert, said: “Many of the elements we anticipated are now clearly visible: subsea cables from Scotland coming into Pentir and Bodelwyddan, with the ultimate destination being England below the Midlands. The route then passes through mid Wales, where it appears able to ‘hoover up’ additional onshore wind generation along the way.

“The core north–south section, now shown as Lower Frankton to Gloucester, appears to involve two lines of two circuits each. That is a very large amount of transmission capacity.

“Electrically, anywhere from Wylfa to Ironbridge is part of the north Wales grid, while anywhere from Pembroke to Gloucester is part of the south Wales grid.

“Presenting this as three separate projects may offer flexibility in delivery, but it also has the effect of dividing public opposition.

“However it is packaged, the outcome is clear: Wales is being used as a transmission corridor for Scottish wind power destined for southern England.”

CPRW says the proposals must not be assessed as isolated schemes, route by route or project by project. Instead, the Welsh Government, the UK Government, regulators and network operators must be honest about the full strategic picture.

The charity is calling for a transparent assessment of the cumulative impact on Wales’ landscapes, rural communities, protected areas, farming, tourism and cultural heritage.

Jonty Colchester, Chair of CPRW, said: “This is not just about pylons, substations or individual lines on a map. It is about the future role Wales is being asked to play in the UK’s energy system.

“CPRW supports the transition to clean energy, but that transition must not come at the cost of treating Welsh landscapes as the easiest route to somewhere else. Communities deserve the full picture: where the power is coming from, where it is going, why these routes are being chosen, and what alternatives have been properly considered.”

Undergrounding

CPRW believes Wales needs a stronger national position on energy infrastructure, including proper consideration of offshore routing, undergrounding in sensitive landscapes, cumulative impact, community benefit, and the protection of nationally important landscapes.

The charity is urging communities, elected representatives and local authorities to scrutinise the proposals carefully and demand that Wales is not left carrying the visual, environmental and social burden of an energy system it sees as designed primarily to serve demand elsewhere.