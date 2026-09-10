‘Don’t wearing RNLI branding’ says charity to deter anti-migrant protests

Ellie Crabbe – Press Association

RNLI volunteers and staff have been warned not to wear the charity’s branding because of the “unacceptable abuse” they have faced from anti-migrant protesters.

The charity has issued security advice in the wake of protests in Dover and Portsmouth, which saw the charity targeted for its rescue work bringing some small boat migrants ashore.

This week, footage posted on social media showed volunteers being labelled as “traitors” after helping a dinghy to safety in Portsmouth and protests have been held at RNLI sites, including on Wednesday, when a small anti-migrant gathering was held at the RNLI College in Poole, Dorset.

In a statement on Thursday, an RNLI spokesman said: “Given the unacceptable abuse our people have faced, and with protest activity taking place at RNLI locations, we have taken action to help ensure the safety and wellbeing of our volunteers and staff.

“As well as enhancing security at RNLI locations, we issued guidance to our people earlier this week on how to keep themselves safe.

“This guidance included how to manage potentially challenging interactions with members of the public, and where appropriate, choosing not to wear RNLI-branded clothing.

“Our people have been reminded that their safety comes first, and they are encouraged to report relevant incidents internally and, where appropriate, to the police.”

Volunteers have been told they are “empowered to make decisions to keep yourself, your team or crew safe” and “go home or close for the day if you need to”, the BBC reported.

The charity’s chief executive Peter Sparkes previously said abuse of RNLI volunteers is “wholly unacceptable in a civilised society” and that there had been “deliberate misinformation and a misunderstanding about the RNLI – our purpose, our tasking, and particularly our lifesaving work in the Channel”.

A volunteer, named only as Neil, was pictured on social media and labelled a traitor.

He told the BBC: “We were tasked to Langstone Harbour to carry out illumination of the beach for safety of the protesters.

“We were there, as I said, purely for the safety of the protesters that were in the water.

“It’d be nice for those people who called me a traitor to know that I’m not a traitor.”

Vikki Slade, Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Dorset and North Poole, described the abuse as “really quite shocking”.

“There are hundreds and hundreds of people who work for the RNLI, and they are the bravest and most wonderful people in our community,” Ms Slade told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“So, to suggest that they are traitors or committing treason is really awful and this feels like it’s going in a really unpleasant way.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr Sparkes said: “Sadly, as a result, some of our volunteers and staff have been the subject of online and, in the worst cases, physical abuse.

“The RNLI’s people represent the very best in our society, they selflessly give up their time to keep others safe.

“Yet they and their families are being threatened by those who would hide behind a balaclava or a keyboard.

“Their action, in contrast, is wholly unacceptable in a civilised society.

“We will take whatever steps we can, to care for and protect our people and their families.”

A spokeswoman for Dorset Police said: “We continue to work with our partners including the RNLI to ensure they have sufficient security measures in place where appropriate.

“As with any location where we receive reports of protest activity or criminal activity taking place, we will respond accordingly.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.