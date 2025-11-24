Double European Gold for powerlifting nurse from south Wales

A Senior Staff Nurse at a south Wales hospital is celebrating after winning two gold medals at the European Powerlifting Championship in Malta.

Delyth Jones, who has worked for Cardiff and Vale University Health Board at University Hospital Llandough for 21 years, caring for elderly patients and other adults on the East 6 ward in UHL, won an individual and a team gold medal at the European Equipped Bench Press Championships on 26th September.

Delyth took up the strength sport, that involves lifting weights through deadlifts, bench pressing and squats, a few years ago at age 39.

“I was looking for a way to improve my fitness, build strength, and support my wellbeing,” Delyth said. “It quickly became a real passion. I was drawn to the structure, focus, and sense of achievement that training gave me, along with the supportive community within the sport.”

“Powerlifting has taught me invaluable lessons about perseverance, discipline, and mental strength. These are qualities that mirror my work as a nurse. The same focus and determination that help me prepare for competitions also help me stay calm, resilient, and compassionate in challenging situations on the ward.”

Competing on the international stage, winning major titles and setting national records, wasn’t something Delyth initially imagined doing. “But once I stepped onto the platform, I was hooked,” she said. “It gave me a sense of purpose and drive that has carried through into all areas of my life.”

In 2024, Delyth represented Wales at the Commonwealth Championships in South Africa, where she won gold in the M1 69kg Classic Bench Press. In 2025, she became both the British Equipped M1 69kg Champion and the British Classic Bench Press M1 69kg Champion.

Delyth also represented Great Britain at the World Equipped Bench Press Championships in Norway, earning a bronze medal, and a team gold. Most recently she secured both an individual and a team gold at the European Equipped Bench Press Championships in Malta in September.

As well as competing, Delyth has also had the opportunity to coach the Welsh Powerlifting team at an international level and has set two Welsh records. “I’m proud of what I’ve achieved so far and grateful for the support and encouragement I’ve received from my colleagues,” she said.

“Powerlifting has become a huge part of who I am, helping me grow both personally and professionally. I hope my journey inspires others to find something that empowers them to feel stronger and realise it’s never too late to pursue a new challenge.”