Double investment boost at north Wales port will create 300 jobs

The go-ahead has been given for a major expansion at a north Wales port that will create 300 new jobs.

The Port of Mostyn is pressing ahead with its plan to build a new berth to cater for the next generation of much larger floating offshore wind turbines

It was made possible after Natural Resources Wales granted a Marine Works Licence to build a new 350 metre quay and reclaim 13 acres of land behind it.

The new quay has been designed to enable the world’s largest jack-up crane barges to berth and load the turbines.

Meanwhile, the port has also announced it has also bought the adjoining 45-acre former Warwick International site.

Preparatory work will commence in the autumn and the construction phase will create 130 jobs and 300 permanent ones will follow after the next round of windfarm projects gets underway in 2027.

Offshore wind developments

In the meantime, the port has started negotiations with a number of windfarm developers about them using Mostyn as a base for their offshore projects.

The expansion project will see history being made for a second time at the port.

It can lay claim to being the birthplace of the UK’s offshore wind industry two decades ago.

The first two commercial windfarms in UK waters, North Hoyle off the coast of north Wales and Robin Rigg in the Solway Firth, were constructed from the Port of Mostyn in 2002.

Managing director Jim O’Toole said: “Currently 240 people are employed at the port, servicing three windfarms, and the number of jobs here will increase when the supporting services become established.

“This new twin development will secure the future of the port and is a major step forward for the future of the offshore wind industry in Wales.

“Once the Warwick site is integrated into the port, it will increase the land available for offshore renewable energy projects to 120 acres and its berths to 650 metres.

“The site has a significant number of large buildings that will be used for the fabrication and assembly of wind turbine structures and the establishment of supporting services in steel fabrication, electrical, hydraulic and coatings.

“We’re also going to be creating a marshalling area where the blades and the large turbine components are laid out.

“All of this is important because we are going to be catering for the next generation of much larger turbines.

“To put the size and weight of the future turbines into context, the weight of the first turbines handled at the Port in 2002 was 610 tonnes, whereas the next generation will have floating foundations with the weight of the turbine alone being up to 2,000 tonnes.”

“Magnet for investment”

The news was welcomed by the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, who said: “This is incredible news, a fantastic boost for north Wales.

“The Port of Mostyn will become a magnet for investment and job creation through this expansion and the rollout will maximise the opportunity for growth in the renewable energy sector especially with all the activity around projects in the north.

“Jim O’Toole has been an incredible leader in the ports sector, which play a crucial role in supporting our regional economies.

“Ports are also driving the national economy and playing their part in our ambition to create jobs and growth. Renewable energy projects, including offshore wind, provide long-term and well paid jobs and many hundreds will be created at the Port of Mostyn.”

The Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, added: “This major expansion at the Port of Mostyn is fantastic news and aligns with our commitment to create a future Wales driven by green jobs and growth.

“The port engaged early with Natural Resources Wales on their plans and followed advice throughout the process, highlighting the importance of engagement to achieve a successful result in a timely manner.

“Our vision is to position Wales at the forefront of the energy transition and to decarbonise in a way that generates greater benefits than the energy system we have today. Major offshore wind initiatives will be key to this.”

It was a message echoed by Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens who said: “This is fantastic news for north Wales and I’m delighted to see investment in the Port of Mostyn and the creation of hundreds of new jobs.

“The UK Government has made clear that kickstarting economic growth and making Britain a clean energy superpower are key missions in our Plan for Change.

“Wales has an important role to play and investments which contribute to developing our floating offshore wind industry are vital to ensure we achieve success and put more money in people’s pockets.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

