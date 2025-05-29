Doubts over future of waterfront project as major backer pulls out

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Major doubt has been cast over plans to redevelop Barry Waterfront after one of the project’s main backers said it could no longer commit funds for a new marina.

Associated British Ports (ABP) announced on Wednesday, May 28, that it could not proceed with the “significant investment required” in a marina for the Barry Making Waves project.

The proposal formed a key part of a levelling up funding application to the UK Government which eventually saw the Vale of Glamorgan receive £20m.

‘Disappointed’

Vale of Glamorgan Council’s leader, Cllr Lis Burnett, said: “The Council is extremely disappointed to learn from ABP that the marina element of the Levelling Up Making Waves Project is no longer deemed viable due to rising operating costs.

“However, despite this clear setback, we remain confident that the Levelling Up funding award made to the council by UK Government and updated in 2024 following the election of the new Government remains viable.

“We believe the project can be delivered without the marina component, subject to UK Government agreement.”

As well as a new marina, the plans for Barry Waterfront also proposed redeveloping the area known as the Mole with a new watersports centre and park.

Cllr Burnett said the intention was for both of these to still go ahead.

In a statement, ABP said it was continuing to work closely with the council regarding the Barry Making Waves project.

Other partners on the project include The Ocean Watersports Trust and Cardiff and Vale College.

Leisure use

Cllr Burnett added: “The Making Waves scheme will still seek to retain leisure use on the water by bringing a new water sports centre to the Mole which will be operated jointly by the Ocean Water Sports Trust and Cardiff and Vale College.

“It will also see the creation of a public park for all to enjoy and will facilitate the delivery of much-needed housing.

“The scheme also includes the upgrading of the Grade 2* listed Dock Office into business incubator space to support local economic growth.

“We will now focus our attention on delivering these projects and will be seeking the agreement of the UK Government for this amended scheme.”

Concerns were raised over the status of the £20m grant awarded to the Vale of Glamorgan after the UK Government announced that it was conducting a spending review following the geneal election.

However, the UK Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, announced in October, 2024, that the county would still receive its funding.

An ABP spokesperson said: “Associated British Ports is continuing to work closely with the Vale of Glamorgan Council regarding the Barry Making Waves Regeneration Project.

“We are looking at the right, viable ways we can contribute to the Project and to the Council’s goals, that ABP shares, of driving more growth and prosperity for Barry.

“ABP has been working closely with the Vale of Glamorgan team regarding the Barry Making Waves project for a number of years, including on the concept of a marina development, and has committed significant resources to the project.

“We have recently concluded a thorough market testing exercise, utilising third party experts and including engagement with marina operators, which has led ABP to the regretful conclusion that we can cannot proceed with the significant investment required in a marina.”

“We remain committed working with all stakeholders regarding the shared ambition of maximising the opportunity of the Levelling Up Fund award from the UK Government.

“We look forward to pursuing our ongoing dialogue with the Vale of Glamorgan Council.”

