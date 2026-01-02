Doubts raised over new Royal Alexandra Hospital plans

Richard Evans, Local democracy reporter

Questions have been raised whether millions of pounds of Welsh Government money will be approved to pay for a new building at the Royal Alexandra hospital.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s planning application for the new hospital building on the existing site was approved by Denbighshire County Council officers last week.

The new “three-storey hospital building” now depends on whether tens of millions of pounds of Welsh Government funding is secured, with the health board hoping “to begin construction early in the new year”.

If agreed, the new building on Marine Drive would include a minor injuries and ailments department, a dental department, radiology, and a patients and visitor area.

The building would also include 10 single bedrooms, an office, and a patients’ lounge. As part of the plans the “estates building” and an older fire escape staircase would be demolished.

Backed by Denbighshire County Council, the Health Board, which remains in special measures, must have its “business case” approved by Welsh Government.

But speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Rhyl Conservative councillor Brian Jones was sceptical.

He shared: “I’m very interested of what appears to be progress on the Royal Alex Hospital after a decade plus of delays.

“It is good to hear that there is a step in some sort of right direction, but the unanswered question in the planning aspects of the new Royal Alex is, has the funding been approved by Welsh Government to build the project? That seems to be alarmingly missing from the application put out by Betsi Cadwaladr.”

Responding to Cllr Jones’ concerns, a Welsh Government spokeswoman said: “We have received the Royal Alexandra Hospital business case, and it is currently going through the scrutiny process.

“The scheme, if approved, would receive funding from the NHS All-Wales Capital Programme and Integration & Rebalancing Capital Fund (IRCF).”

Funding decision

A spokeswoman for Denbighshire County Council said: “It is now up to the Welsh Government to make a final decision regarding funding. The council has done its part by processing and approving the planning consent.”

Last week, Stuart Keen, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s director of environment and estates, said: “We are delighted to have been granted planning permission for the new-build element of the Royal Alexandra Hospital development in Rhyl.

“Should funding be approved by Welsh Government, we would hope to begin construction early in the new year.”

He added: “This is great news for the people of Rhyl and its surrounding areas. We are one step closer to providing a valuable improvement to local health care, which will benefit the local population and help to reduce pressures on Glan Clwyd Hospital.”

After over a decade in the pipeline, the hospital plans have been repeatedly slowed by COVID and spiralling construction costs.

A planning statement submitted by the health board read: “The proposed development comprises a new, standalone three-storey building located on the existing car park.

“The site offers an ideal opportunity to deliver a modern healthcare facility with essential connectivity to the existing hospital, enabling seamless clinical integration while maintaining operational independence.”