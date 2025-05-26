Dozens killed in fresh Israeli strikes on Gaza, including 36 at shelter

Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy, AP

Israeli strikes have killed at least 52 people in the Gaza Strip, including 36 in a school-turned-shelter that was struck as people slept, health officials said.

The strike on the school in the Daraj area of Gaza City also wounded dozens of people, said Fahmy Awad, head of the ministry’s emergency service.

He said a father and his five children were among the dead. The Shifa and al-Ahli hospitals in Gaza City confirmed the overall toll.

Meanwhile, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees says Israeli protesters have broken into its compound in east Jerusalem.

UNRWA West Bank coordinator Roland Friedrich said around a dozen Israeli protesters, including a member of parliament, forcefully entered the compound on Monday.

Procession

Ultranationalist Israelis gathered in Jerusalem for an annual procession marking Israel’s 1967 conquest of the city’s eastern sector. Some protesters chanted “Death to Arabs” and harassed Palestinian residents.

A small group, including a member of parliament, broke into the east Jerusalem compound of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, which Israel has banned.

The compound has been mostly empty since January, when staff were asked to stay away for security reasons.

The UN says it has not vacated the compound and that it is protected under international law.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli police.

Mr Awad said the school in Daraj was hit three times while people slept, setting their belongings ablaze.

Footage circulating online showed rescuers struggling to extinguish fires and recovering charred remains.

The Israeli military said it targeted a militant command and control centre inside the school that Hamas and Islamic Jihad used to gather intelligence for attacks. Israel blames civilian deaths on Hamas because it operates in residential areas.

A separate strike on a home in Jabalya in northern Gaza killed 16 members of the same family, including five women and two children, according to Shifa Hospital, which received the bodies.

Palestinian militants meanwhile fired three projectiles from Gaza, two of which fell short within the territory and a third that was intercepted, according to the Israeli military.

Israel renewed its offensive in March after ending a ceasefire with Hamas. It has vowed to seize control of Gaza and keep fighting until Hamas is destroyed or disarmed, and until it returns the remaining 58 hostages, a third of them believed to be alive, from the attack on October 7 2023 that ignited the war.

A trickle of humanitarian aid was allowed into Gaza by the Israelis last week after they had blocked all food, medicine, fuel or other goods from entering for two and a half months.

Aid groups have warned of famine and say the supplies that have come in are nowhere near enough to meet mounting needs.

A new aid system supported by Israel and the United States but rejected by UN agencies and aid groups is expected to begin operations as soon as Monday, despite the resignation of the American leading the effort, who said it would not be able to operate independently.

Israel says it plans to seize full control of Gaza and facilitate what it describes as the voluntary migration of its over two million population, a plan rejected by Palestinians and much of the international community.

Displaced

Israel’s military campaign has destroyed vast areas of Gaza and internally displaced some 90% of its population. Many have fled multiple times.

Israel plans to roll out a new aid distribution system run by a group known as the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, made up of former humanitarian, government and military officials, that would set up distribution points guarded by private security firms. Israel accuses Hamas of siphoning off assistance, without providing evidence.

The foundation said in a statement that it would begin delivering aid on Monday and would reach a million Palestinians – around half of Gaza’s population – by the end of the week.

UN agencies and major aid groups have refused to cooperate with the planned US-backed system, saying it would force even more displacement, fail to meet local needs and violate humanitarian principles that prohibit a warring party from controlling humanitarian assistance.

They also say there is no evidence of systematic diversion of aid by militants.

Jake Wood, the American heading the foundation, unexpectedly resigned on Sunday, saying it had become clear that the foundation would not be allowed to operate independently. It is not clear who is funding the group.

Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted 251 people in the 2023 attack. More than half the hostages have been returned in ceasefire agreements or other deals, eight have been rescued, and Israeli forces have recovered the remains of dozens more.

The offensive has destroyed vast areas of Gaza, rendering entire areas uninhabitable. Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to shelter in schools and squalid tent camps for well over a year.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed around 54,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza health ministry. It says more than half the dead are women and children but does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count.

