Dozens of noise complaints made about controversial Cardiff park gigs

Ted Peskett – Local democracy reporter

Dozens of noise complaints were made after a controversial series of gigs took place at a popular Cardiff park recently.

Three days of performances have been held at Blackweir Live in Bute Park so far this year starting with Noah Kahan on Friday, June 27, who was followed by Alanis Morissette on Wednesday, July 2, and Slayer on Thursday, July 3.

Stevie Wonder will be performing at Blackweir Live on Wednesday, July 9.

Concerns were raised about noise when a new events licence was granted for Blackweir Fields to host Blackweir Live in April.

Nuisance

Cardiff Council assured residents at the time there would be conditions in place to mitigate any potential noise nuisance.

When we asked the local authority for the number of noise complaints that had been made after the Alanis Morisette gig they said they had received 48 complaints. It then provided us with an updated figure following the Slayer gig, which was 76 complaints.

One local councillor said he could hear music from Blackweir Live two miles away with his windows closed.

Cardiff Council ward member for Penylan, Cllr Rodney Berman, said on X during the Slayer gig at 10.14pm: “The sound is booming as I sit in my study with my windows shut and I’m about two miles away.

“I hate to think how loud it must be for those living a lot nearer the site.”

Concerns

Local councillors for Cathays, Cllr Sarah Merry, Cllr Ali Ahmed, Cllr Norma Mackie, and Cllr Chris Weaver, raised concerns to the council about the Blackweir licence and its proposed operating hours before it was approved.

Under the licence that was approved for Blackweir Fields there can only be six main event days during the year.

It allows events to take place on any day during the week from 9am to 10.30pm.

The pollution control team at the council requested that a condition be added to the licence requiring a noise management plan to be submitted for approval by them at least 28 days prior to each event or at the start of a series of jointly-managed events.

It also requires the noise management plan to include the proposed sound levels for the event, the proposed methods of monitoring and managing the impact of noise disturbance, and a complaint management process.

A Cardiff Council spokesman said: “48 noise complaints have been received so far and these will all be reviewed in line with standard procedures, however, noise monitoring on site has confirmed that the events have complied with the terms of the premises licence.

“The council has already committed to carrying out a full review of the events once they are complete and feedback from the public will be considered as a part of this process.

“All councillors who attended [Alanis Morissette’s] performance paid for their own tickets. All staff in attendance were part of the operation, control, and monitoring of the event.”

Permission

The controversy around Blackweir Live started when ticket sales started before a new licence for Blackweir Fields was approved.

There was a licence in place for the site but this was for events of up to 25,000 people. The licence that was applied for asked for permission to allow events of up to 35,000 people.

Cardiff Council argued that events like Blackweir Live, which was organised by Depot Live and Cuffe and Taylor, will bring tens of millions of pounds to the city’s economy and generate revenue to maintain and improve Bute Park.

However campaigners, sports teams, and Friends of Bute Park are worried about the potential impact more events will have on the park.

At a public meeting held in June many residents said they were not opposed to live music.

However they added that too much parkland is being made inaccessible during the summer months.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

