Dozens of roads could return to 30mph as council launches consultation

A south Wales council has launched a consultation on switching roads back to 30mph from the default limit of 20mph

People in Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) are being asked for their views on the 26 roads that could return to 30.

These are in addition to the 84 locations that kept a 30mph speed limit when the Welsh Government introduced the new 20mph default limit across all local authorities in September 2023.

It could result in 110 roads Rhondda Cynon Taf being exempt in total.

The 26 roads that the council is considering reverting back to 30mph from 20mph are:

A4059 at Penderyn (north of school).

A4059 at Penderyn (south of school).

Hirwaun Industrial Estate.

Swansea Road/Merthyr Road, Hirwaun.

Llanwonno Road, Mountain Ash.

Abercynon Link Road, Abercynon.

Berw Road, Pontypridd.

Sardis Road, Pontypridd.

Coedcae Lane, Pontyclun.

Ynyshir Road (Wattstown Roundabout), Ynyshir.

Penrhys Road, Tylorstown.

Hirwaun Road, Trewaun.

Station Road, Church Village.

Brynteg Lane, Beddau.

Cardiff Road to Main Road, Cross Inn.

Llwyncelyn Road, Porth.

Upper Boat Roundabout.

A4054 Cardiff Road (northern extent), Rhydyfelin.

A473 Nant Celyn Roundabout, Church Village Bypass.

B4595 Talbot Road, Llantrisant.

A4058 Ystrad Road, Pentre.

B4276 Hariot Street, Llwydcoed Road.

Cwmynysminton Road, Llwydcoed.

A4233 East Road (in part)

Upper Boat to Midway Retail Park and Gelli Hirion Industrial Estate.

Gwaunmiskin Road (southern extent).

The 26 roads have been brought forward for consideration after a review that has used revised guidance on exemptions to the default speed limit implemented by Welsh Government.

The locations were also identified following a “listening period” in summer 2024, where residents could have their say on local roads and the 20mph policy.

Review

In July 2025, the council’s climate change, front-line services and prosperity scrutiny committee also discussed the proposals.

A spokesperson for RCT Council said the council knows that the national 20mph policy is generally working as intended, ensuring roads and busy community locations are safer for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians but added that the council welcomed this opportunity to review the speed limit for some locations and has taken its time to make sure it gets this right.

The consultation starts on Monday, September 22, and will end on Monday, October 13.

A time frame to implement the changes would see the publication of the relevant traffic regulation order and public notice as well as gaining formal approval in the coming months.

All of the agreed speed limit changes would then be implemented before the end of the 2025/26 financial year.