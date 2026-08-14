Council shares list of 15 roads set to revert to 30mph speed limit from Monday

Nation Cymru staff

A Welsh council has shared details of 15 roads which are set to revert to a 30mph speed limit following feedback from the public.

According to Conwy County Council, on Monday 17 August, 30mph speed limits will come into force at 15 locations across Conwy.

The list of road sections that will revert back to 30mph has now been finalised as follows:

Colwyn Road, Craigside

Glan y Mor Road, Penrhyn Bay

Llandudno Road, near Coleg Llandrillo

Conway Road, Llanrhos

Bryn Lupus Road, Llanrhos

Sychnant Road, Conwy

Llanrwst Road, Gyffin

B5279 Tal y Cafn to Ty’n y Groes

Gwydyr Road, Dolgarrog

Abergele Road, Old Colwyn

Llanrwst Road, Colwyn Bay to Bryn y Maen

B5106 Caerhun to Llanrwst Road, Ty’n y Groes

St Asaph Avenue, Kinmel Bay

Marine Drive, Rhos on Sea

Rotary Way, Colwyn Bay

The default 20mph speed limit came into effect in Wales in 2023, with the Council implementing exceptions on 21 road sections, keeping these sections under a 30mph speed limit.

The Welsh Government’s 20mph policy sparked fierce controversy following its rollout in 2023, with a 460,000-signature petition calling for it to be reversed becoming the most signed in Senedd history.

But data from the first year of implementation showed that 100 fewer people were killed or seriously injured on 20mph and 30mph roads across Wales.

Welsh ministers hailed the scheme as the most successful road safety intervention in modern times, and has repeatedly argued that the 20mph default is not a “blanket” policy because it allows for exceptions where local authorities decide certain roads should remain at 30mph.

Senedd Members were previously warned not to use the word “blanket” when referring to the default 20mph speed limit in the Welsh Parliament’s Chamber.

It came after the Senedd’s standards watchdog Douglas Bain investigated a complaint against Welsh Conservative Andrew RT Davies over posts to his social media accounts branding the policy a “blanket” restriction.

Bain concluded that this description was “imprecise and inaccurate” and Llywydd Elin Jones later warned Members that she would intervene if the term was used in the Chamber.

Following public opposition to the changes which included the record-breaking petition, a review took place in 2024 which led to updated guidance.

Welsh Government invited people across Wales to contact their local council with feedback on these changes in 2024. Conwy County Borough Council received 702 individual comments relating to 149 streets of road sections.

Of the road sections mentioned in this feedback, the Council compiled a priority list of A and B roads using the Place Criteria set out in Welsh Government guidance.

People who live or work at these locations were invited to give their views on the speed limit change.

Cllr Michael Priestley, Cabinet Member for Environment, Roads and Infrastructure said at Conwy County Council said: “We asked for the opinions of the community and have listened!

“I’m delighted that the list of roads to revert to 30mph has been finalised with the wishes of local residents and businesses in mind.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.