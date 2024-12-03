Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Dragons and Wales forward Ollie Griffiths retires aged 29 due to tumour on spine

03 Dec 2024 2 minute read
Ollie Griffiths. Dragons and Wales international back-row forward. Credit: David Davies/PA Wire

Dragons and Wales international back-row forward Ollie Griffiths has retired with immediate effect after being diagnosed with a tumour on his spine.

The 29-year-old made 105 appearances for the Dragons over 10 seasons and won his solitary Wales cap against Tonga in Auckland in 2017.

Griffiths made a substitute appearance in a non-capped match against Barbarians in Cardiff two years later.

“Complications”

“It’s with a mix of emotions that I announce my retirement from professional rugby after over a decade of playing for Dragons RFC,” Griffiths told the United Rugby Championship club’s website.“In early 2024, I was diagnosed with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis. Although my treatment has been progressing well, and I remain optimistic about the outcome, complications have led to nerve issues that prevent me from returning to the field.“I believe everything happens for a reason, and this diagnosis has given me a new perspective on what really matters: my health.

“Grateful”

Griffiths continued: “Rather than feeling disappointed about how my career has ended, I feel incredibly fortunate and grateful for the perspective this experience has given me.“Playing for Dragons RFC for over a decade and representing Wales has been the greatest honour of my career.“The highlight will always be standing on the field at the Principality Stadium, singing the anthem, and feeling the pride of seeing my family in the stands.

“Nothing will ever compare to running out at Rodney Parade alongside friends I’ve battled with for years, leaving everything on that pitch together.”

Griffiths has been awarded a testimonial year with the Dragons in 2025.

