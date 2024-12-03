Dragons and Wales forward Ollie Griffiths retires aged 29 due to tumour on spine
Dragons and Wales international back-row forward Ollie Griffiths has retired with immediate effect after being diagnosed with a tumour on his spine.
The 29-year-old made 105 appearances for the Dragons over 10 seasons and won his solitary Wales cap against Tonga in Auckland in 2017.
Griffiths made a substitute appearance in a non-capped match against Barbarians in Cardiff two years later.
Griffiths has been awarded a testimonial year with the Dragons in 2025.
