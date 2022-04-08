‘Drakeford blames the Tories’ say SNP after Scottish Labour criticism over cost of living crisis

The SNP have pointed to the words of Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford after Scottish Labour attempted to blame the Scottish Government for the cost of living crisis.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said that he wanted to see councils such as Glasgow “stand up and fight for the city, not stand up and fight for the SNP”.

Glasgow City Council is currently run by the SNP who, at 35 seats, have five more than Labour there. “Anyone that goes into Glasgow city centre can see how neglected it’s been,” Anas Sarwar said. “Anyone who looks at the state of the roads can see the difference that a Labour council makes.”

The SNP however said that the Scottish Labour leader’s comments contradicted those of Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford who had laid the blame for declining living standards firmly at the door of the Conservative UK Government.

SNP MSP Rona Mackay said: “Labour’s Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford this week made clear that the cost-of-living crisis is down to the Tories at Westminster.

“We would welcome Mr Sarwar joining with him and with us in speaking with one voice in demanding that the UK Government use the substantial levers at its disposal to help people and families who are struggling now – otherwise Labour will continue to be a complete irrelevance in this campaign.”

She added: “Our firm action stands in stark contrast to the callous indifference shown by the Tories at Westminster.

“Yet time and time again, Anas Sarwar tries to blame the crisis on the SNP while cynically demanding that we use powers that we do not have – powers that he himself campaigned to keep in the hands of the Tories.”

Speaking at the launch of Welsh Labour’s campaign at Bridgend College’s Steam Academy, alongside UK Labour leader Keir Starmer, Mark Drakeford had branded it a “Tory cost of living crisis”.

“It has not come out of thin air,” he said. “A decade of austerity has undermined the capacity of hard-working families right across the UK to withstand the stresses and strains that are about to be vested upon them.

“It is a Tory government that decided in the spring statement only 10 days ago to say in the figures they themselves published that their decisions will result in… half a million more children across the United Kingdom living in poverty over the next two years.”

