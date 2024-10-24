Drakeford criticises ‘Mystic Meg’ motion on UK budget

Chris Haines ICNN Senedd reporter

Mark Drakeford criticised a “Mystic Meg”-style motion on next week’s UK budget.

Wales’ finance secretary responded to a Plaid Cymru debate held in the Senedd exactly a week before the new Labour UK Government’s first budget announcement on October 30.

He said: “I lost count of the number of times in which Plaid Cymru members used the word ‘demand’ as though the volume of our voice mattered more than the quality of our argument.

“And, alongside that student union approach to debating, you have a sort of Mystic Meg approach to the construction of propositions for debate.

“We don’t know, and actually you don’t know, what is going to be in the budget next week – yet your motion tells us already that it’s let Wales down.”

‘Watered down’

But Heledd Fychan, Plaid Cymru’s shadow finance secretary, stressed that the premise of the debate was to try to influence rather than predict the budget.

Her motion called for £4bn from HS2, devolution of the Crown Estate, a new funding formula for Wales, a U-turn on the winter fuel allowance, and an end to the two-child benefit cap.

Ms Fychan said: “In the run-up to the general election, Wales was promised change. For years, we have heard government ministers in this place say time and time again, ‘once we have a Labour government in Westminster, it will be different for Wales’.

“To date, the so-called partnership in power has underdelivered.”

She criticised the Welsh Government for “watering down” previous demands and seeking to delete all five calls from the motion.

Raising the example of HS2, she said the Welsh Government is now “requesting a commitment to further discussion” rather than reiterating previous calls for £4bn.

‘Deception’

Peter Fox agreed with much of the Plaid Cymru motion, aside from the devolution of the Crown Estate which he argued would not be in the best interests of Wales.

The Conservatives’ shadow finance secretary said next week’s “long-awaited” budget will follow in the “incredibly disappointing” footsteps of the first 100 days of Labour.

He said: “We have seen nothing but spin, deception and U-turns from Labour ministers in Westminster and, sadly, their colleagues in the Senedd seem to be jumping into line.”

Mr Fox raised a warning from the older people’s commissioner for Wales that cutting universal winter fuel payments could lead to 4,000 excess deaths.

He also accused Rachel Reeves of backtracking on a manifesto pledge, with the UK chancellor expected to raise employers’ National Insurance contributions.

‘Great Welsh train robbery’

Luke Fletcher said Crown Estate assets generate hundreds of millions yearly “but none of that wealth actually stays in Wales” as he called for devolution of powers.

His Plaid Cymru colleague Peredur Owen Griffiths focused on HS2, which he described as the “great Welsh train robbery”, and Labour’s previous calls for Wales to receive billions.

And Rhun ap Iorwerth, the Plaid Cymru leader, accused Labour of putting its own interests before those of the people of Wales.

Jane Dodds, the Liberal Democrats’ leader in Wales, criticised Labour’s “appalling, head-in-the-sand” attitude toward the “cruel” two-child benefit cap.

Calling for taxes on the rich to fund public services, she said the burden of clearing up the Conservatives’ legacy of economic devastation should not fall on ordinary people.

‘Collective amnesia’

Alun Davies, a Labour backbencher, said: “It’s certainly good to see Plaid Cymru registering their disappointment at a budget that hasn’t yet been delivered.

“I would certainly advise anybody today to listen to the budget before they condemn it.”

Responding to the debate on October 23, Prof Drakeford agreed with Ms Dodds on the “collective amnesia” of the Conservatives.

The former first minister said: “I think the budget next week will make a start on repairing the damage of those 14 years of the starvation of our public services.”

The Senedd voted against Plaid Cymru’s motion and the Conservative amendment.

The Welsh Government’s “delete-all” amendment was also rejected, 28-27, with David Rees, the deputy speaker or Dirprwy Lywydd, using his casting vote in line with convention.

