Drakeford on the moon? Social media users poke fun at bogus claim First Minister snuck to Bristol for the new year

Social media users have been poking fun at bogus online claims that Mark Drakeford snuck to Bristol to celebrate New Year’s eve.

After reports in the media that some from Wales would travel to England due to the lower Covid restrictions, a rumour was started online that the First Minister would be among them.

An individual posted a message on Facebook on Friday saying they had seen the First Minister at the Hilton Garden Inn, in Bristol city centre, saying: “Dropping off here and guess who’s checking in – none other than Mark Drakeford and his wife having a night on the pop over the border.”

It was later shared by many on Twitter, including unsuccessful Abolish the Assembly candidate Richard Taylor.

The Welsh Government confirmed that the claim had been made up, saying that: “There is no truth in this whatsoever. The First Minister is in Wales.”

But the episode prompted mirth on social media, with others taking to Twitter to parody the claim that Mark Drakeford had escaped Wales for the New Year.

This needs urgent investigation pic.twitter.com/r09RnpBOHz — Si Dogg 6.2 🐳 🇫🇷 (@cymru_simon) January 1, 2022

I’ve just seen Mark Drakeford get out of a taxi outside the International Space Station. One rule for them… pic.twitter.com/gkD39rUwFj — Nic Llan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🏳️‍🌈 (@Nicllan) January 1, 2022

Proof that @PrifWeinidog was in Bristol last night. I believe this is the hotel car park. He’s In fancy dress obviously. 🤔😝🤪 pic.twitter.com/nly1sm61xW — Sir Lord Glenn OBE, MBE, BEM, (@glennswingler) January 1, 2022

Footage emerges of 70 year old Mark Drakeford in Pryzm nightclub, Bristol. pic.twitter.com/r9QtISQfjC — Russian Space Food 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@RussianSpaceF) January 1, 2022

Scenes from Bristol Hilton. pic.twitter.com/mbkrLBh49e — Mel Jôs (@Melfynjones1) January 1, 2022

Social media guru Owen Williams posted a thread of Mark Drakeford in various locations, from the streets of New York to the Taj Mahal to the moon.

“Disinformation is false information deliberately and often covertly spread (as by the planting of rumours) in order to influence public opinion or obscure the truth,” he said.

“Don’t fall for it. Verify the content you share with reputable news sources. Don’t retweet grifters.”

Ha ha. Drakeford just seen playing peepo at the Taj Mahal – famously commissioned in 1632 by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan to house the tomb of his favourite wife, Mumtaz Maha – in Agra, India. So much for his rules. pic.twitter.com/jqm2wt3gOR — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) January 1, 2022

Ha ha. Drakeford just seen on the Moon. Quarter the diameter of Earth, it’s the largest natural satellite in the Solar System relative to the size of its planet, the fifth largest satellite in the Solar System overall, and is larger than any dwarf planet. So much for his rules. pic.twitter.com/uMFLe8alQ6 — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) January 1, 2022