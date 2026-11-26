Mark Mansfield

Mark Drakeford has urged Andy Burnham to lead fresh talks on devolving more powers to Wales, warning that the Prime Minister’s refusal could make it harder for Welsh Labour to win back voters it lost to Plaid Cymru.

Writing for LabourList on Thursday, the former First Minister called on Mr Burnham to bring both governments together with other parties that support devolution, trade unions and other groups. He described the Prime Minister’s rejection of Welsh Labour’s own devolution proposals as “desperately disappointing”.

The question of who leads those talks is central to Mr Drakeford’s proposal. First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth told the Senedd on Tuesday that the Welsh Government was ready to lead a “new alliance” to press for more powers. Mr Drakeford wants Mr Burnham to convene the group himself and give it a clear remit to advance devolution in Wales.

The dispute followed a letter from Mr Burnham to Mr ap Iorwerth last Friday rejecting calls to devolve justice and policing, rail infrastructure and the Crown Estate. The Prime Minister offered to go further on employment support and signalled a willingness to discuss greater financial flexibility for the Welsh Government.

Mr Drakeford said Welsh Labour had gone into May’s Senedd election having lost credibility on devolution because the UK Labour government had failed to act on proposals it backed in opposition.

He pointed to Welsh Labour’s own election review, which found that 49% of voters who switched from Labour to Plaid wanted a stronger Senedd within the UK, while 26% preferred independence. The same review found that Plaid led Welsh Labour by 28 percentage points when voters were asked which party did most to stand up for Wales.

Mr Drakeford warned that Welsh Labour MPs risked being seen as standing in the way of further powers. He argued that if Mr Burnham took responsibility for moving talks forward, Welsh Labour could regain the initiative on devolution and rebuild support among those voters.

“It is no exaggeration to say that the future of Labour in Wales depends on it,” he wrote.

Resistance

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Plaid Cymru’s Caerfyrddin MP Ann Davies challenged Mr Burnham over his promise to end Whitehall’s resistance to devolution. She pointed to support for further powers from TUC Cymru and two former Labour first ministers, Mr Drakeford and Carwyn Jones. All 22 Welsh councils have backed devolving the Crown Estate.

“I am listening to Wales,” Mr Burnham replied. He said he would “never completely rule things out” and argued that the two governments should start with employment support, where he said they had common ground and could help more young people into work.

Mr ap Iorwerth has asked for urgent talks and urged the Prime Minister to reconsider independent reviews that recommended transferring more powers. Plaid Cymru has since launched a petition calling for Wales to have the same powers as Scotland.