Drakeford’s handling of Omicron will show ‘indy curious’ that British ‘muddling through’ is best claims Telegraph

Mark Drakeford’s handling of the Omicron crisis will show the “indy curious” that the British way of “looking on the bright side and muddling through” is superior to that of the Welsh Government, a Telegraph columnist has said.

Columnist Jamie Blackett said that Mark Drakeford was “drunk on power” and that his imposing of restrictions and warnings about Omicron were primarily a means of being able to blame “wicked Westminster” for the problem.

In contrast to Wales and Scotland, he said, Prime Minister Boris Johnson “bravely holds his nerve, under sustained, and sometimes hysterical, pressure from the health lobby and its cheerleaders in the media”.

“And if, as seems likely, their restrictions are proved to be unnecessarily draconian, I hope the narrative will finally shift its focus from Boris bashing to scrutinising these shameless demagogues,” he said.

“It may be too much to hope for, but perhaps it might persuade the ‘indy curious’ to stare into the dystopian abyss of separation and conclude that the British way of looking on the bright side and muddling through is better after all.”

‘Ominous’

Mark Drakeford announced yesterday that a rule of six customers at a table, face masks and table service would be reintroduced in Wales from Boxing Day. That followed restrictions on sporting events on Monday which moved many rugby and football matches over the New Year behind closed doors.

In Scotland, all outdoor events will be limited to just 500 people from Boxing Day. Indoor events such as concerts will be limited to 200 people if they are seated, or 100 for standing. As in Wales, table service and 1m social distancing will return to the hospitality sector from 27 December.

Writing in the Telegraph, Jamie Blackett took aim at the restrictions and said that Mark Drakeford and Nicola Sturgeon have “assiduously talked up Omicron since it first emerged in South Africa”.

“They have trailed their media conferences in press releases laden with ominous threats before strutting onto their stages and inflicting economic pain on their peoples with faux gravitas and sonorous warnings of wholly hypothetical worst case scenarios,” he said.

“In both cases they have gambled on being able to blame the wicked Westminster Government for not finding the money to compensate entertainment and hospitality businesses pushed into difficulty by their actions.

“It may yet be that they are proved right and omicron does ravage England while the devolved nations are unscathed. But for the moment the evidence does not support their actions.”