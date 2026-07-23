‘Dream come true’ as Welsh TV gardener teams up with Gardeners’ World star

Nation.Cymru Staff

A Welsh TV gardener said it was a dream come true to work alongside his “horticultural hero”, BBC Gardeners’ World star Adam Frost.

Frost joined the team behind S4C’s Garddio a Mwy, made by Caernarfon-based Cwmni Da, as it filmed at this year’s Royal Welsh Show where he toured the revamped Horticultural Village, judged competitions and met growers.

Invited by presenter Adam Jones, he spent the day alongside the Garddio a Mwy team before the cameras for the programme which is being shown at 8.25pm on Monday, 10 August.

The one-off collaboration even caused a few laughs with visitors regularly greeting “Adam” before both presenters replied “Which one?”

According to Adam Jones, having the chance to work with his Adam Frost was an unforgettable experience.

“I really enjoyed the day in his company. He is so easy to talk to and the way he presents gardening is fantastic, he is such an inspiration,” he said.

Adam Frost is a garden designer and horticulturist known for his successes at the Chelsea Flower Show and as well as his appearances on Gardeners’ World.

He started his career working for North Devon Parks Department and then he moved to London, to work as a landscaper.

Since establishing his own garden design and landscape business in 1996, Adam has created gardens across the world and won seven gold medals at RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Adam Frost said he had really enjoyed his day in the Llanelwedd sunshine.

He said: “It’s been amazing, it’s been absolutely superb. Wherever I go I meet gardeners who care about what they’re doing.”

Adam admitted to being nervous about judging other people’s efforts especially the class where school children were asked to create a garden in a wheelbarrow.

“I don’t normally judge but when I was asked I couldn’t say no. And one or two have come up to me and said ‘thank you very much for the gold’ or ‘what can I do to get a gold next time’ and I give them a bit of advice and that’s good too,” said Adam.

“The bit that fascinates me about the Royal Welsh is that it has a horticulture section which is great but you’ve got the agriculture side of it too and the thing that brings them both together is food. I walked around the food hall and so much of is grown by horticulturalists and there’s got to be a way to bring the two together.”

Adam Jones added: “Adam Frost’s visit raises the profile of the show and the Horticultural village and it’s great to see this section going from strength to strength.”

Appointed as Honorary Director of Horticulture in late 2023, Adam Jones has revived the horticultural section at the show overseeing the development of the new horticultural village, liaising with key stakeholders, and bringing exhibitors and sponsorship opportunities to the Royal Welsh Show.

“It’s my third year as Horticultural Director and it’s been a steep learning experience but one which has seen a steady growth. We had 400 entrants in the first year, 500 last year and we’re up to 650 this year, “ he said.

“The number of youngsters has also increased from 60 two years ago to 100 in 2026. We’ve got momentum and we want to maintain it and keep raising the standard,” he said.

Last year Adam entered some of the competitions himself winning a coveted red rosette with his potatoes but he didn’t enter this year because he’s moving house.

The special edition of Garddio a Mwy will also see Adam’s co-presenters Meinir Gwilym and Sioned Edwards at the showground near Builth Wells.

Sioned will focus on the flower arranging competition organised by the Young Farmers’ Clubs.

“I was the judge at the Vale of Clwyd Rally recently and will be following the young winner I sent through to the finals at Llanelwedd. It was a really fine arrangement and very worthy of the Royal Welsh Show.

“It also completes a circle for me as it was at the same Young Farmers Rally I entered my first flower arranging competition. I was 13 and the theme was a cottage garden. I used two butter pots and an oasis which of course we don’t use these days. I was so nervous but so happy to have won,” she said.

This year Sioned judged the children’s section at the Royal Welsh Show.

Meinir added: “Gardening and horticulture are once again a key part of the Show, and it’s great to see that and to be a part of it.

“I chatted with a vegetable section judge to understand exactly what makes a carrot prize-worthy, as well as getting a taste of some of the micro-gardens.

“And I also hosted a session on Garddio a Mwy at the S4C building on the showground.”

Garddio a Mwy Series Producer Euros Wyn said: “The Horticulture Village showcases all aspects of horticulture, and it was a joy to meet and chat – both on and off the camera – with growers, exhibitors and visitors alike. It really is a celebration of Welsh gardening.”

Euros added the Royal Welsh Show programme is the second of two special programmes this summer.

“As well as the special from the show at Llanelwedd, we spent a few days in early July filming a programme featuring gardens and gardeners in the Pembrokeshire and Cardigan area, to whet the appetite for the upcoming National Eisteddfod that is being held in there in early August, said Euros.

Garddio a Mwy is broadcast on S4C on Monday evenings at 8.25pm. The programme will be available on demand on S4C Clic and BBCiplayer and other platforms. English subtitles are also available.

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