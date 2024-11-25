Dredging programme completed by canal charity on Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal

A six-week dredging programme has taken place on the Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal to improve the navigation for boaters.

Taking place between 23 September and 5 November, the work by Glandŵr Cymru, the Canal & River Trust in Wales, saw in the region of 300 tons of sediment removed from four different locations along the canal.

The dredging has improved the depth in the canal at Llangattock, Talybont, Pencelli and Brynich, while also benefiting boats mooring in these areas and using nearby winding holes – the area of a canal used by boats for turning around.

High priority

The canal, which has been in existence for over 200 years, is popular today with boaters and holiday hire companies and contributes £17 million a year to the local economy.

Dredging is an important part of the Canal & River Trust’s work across its 2,000 miles of waterways, costing £8 million a year.

Paul Fox, senior project manager at Glandŵr Cymru, said: “We identified from boaters’ feedback and our surveys that dredging these sections was a high priority, so we are delighted to have made these improvements.

“Dredging is part of the maintenance we carry out to keep canals open and available, and boaters will benefit from better navigation and easier mooring.

Annual programme

Fox continued: “The Mon & Brec is such a key feature of the stunning Bannau Brycheiniog National Park. As a charity we are doing what we can, fighting the challenges of the age of the canal and the impact of climate change, to keep the canal alive for boaters and the local communities it runs through for years to come.”

This winter, Glandŵr Cymru is delivering a series of maintenance improvements to the canal as part of the charity’s annual winter works programme which includes making repairs at Brecon Basin, Llanfoist Embankment, Llanover and Llangattock.

The charity has also launched its first fundraising campaign that directly responds to the rising cost of repairing storm and flood damage: Storm impact on our canals this winter | Canal & River Trust.

To support Glandŵr Cymru, visit canalrivertrust.org.uk.

