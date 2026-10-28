Drinks distributor moves to larger premises after acquisition

Nation.Cymru staff

A Welsh drinks distributor is bringing operations from three sites together at a larger warehouse after acquiring another business.

Cellar Drinks Company is moving its operations in Swansea, Crickhowell and Caerphilly to a distribution centre in Tredegar, following its acquisition of Hurns Beer Co.

A loan from the Development Bank of Wales is helping to fund the integration of the two businesses and the move to the Blaenau Gwent site. The amount has not been disclosed.

The company says the additional warehouse space will allow it to hold more stock, handle higher trading volumes and make greater use of bulk purchasing.

Rhys Anstee bought Cellar Drinks Company in January 2021 after spending his working life in the drinks industry, having followed his father into the trade.

He and his wife, Chyrelle, have overseen the company’s expansion since then, including the acquisition of Hurns Beer Co.

Mr Anstee, a director of the company, said: “This is exactly where we need to be. It brings three sites into one, and instead of having three different sites full to the brim, we are now all on one site with room to grow.”

He added: “This acquisition gives us the scale to increase efficiency, expand our stock and improve the service we provide to customers across Wales.”

The loan will cover the warehouse move, upgrades to the company’s systems, building work and increased operating capacity.

It will also support the recruitment of two telesales staff and three lorry drivers.

The Development Bank has provided funding to the business twice previously. Its latest loan comes from the Wales Flexible Investment Fund, which is financed by the Welsh Government.

Aled Robertson, portfolio officer at the Development Bank of Wales, said: “By supporting the integration of Cellar Drinks Company and Hurns Beer Co, we are helping to create a larger, more resilient Welsh-owned business with the capacity to grow, create jobs and retain value in Wales.”

He said the move to a single operating centre would strengthen the company’s distribution capacity.

The £500 million Wales Flexible Investment Fund offers loans and equity investment to Welsh businesses, with funding ranging from £25,000 to £10 million and terms of up to 15 years.

The Development Bank, which is owned by the Welsh Government, was established in 2017 and provides finance to businesses and property developers across Wales.

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