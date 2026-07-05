Drive for more diverse candidates to stand in local elections backed

Nation.Cymru staff

A local authority has renewed its commitment to encouraging more women, young people and other under-represented groups to stand for election ahead of the 2027 local elections.

Cyngor Gwynedd has adopted an updated Diversity in Democracy Statement, setting out a programme of work aimed at making local politics more representative of the communities it serves.

The authority first adopted a diversity statement in 2021 and says it has since taken steps to encourage people from a wider range of backgrounds to become councillors.

The updated statement commits the council to promoting an open and welcoming culture, reviewing its working practices to make the role more flexible, and encouraging councillors to claim the allowances and care costs available to them so that financial barriers do not prevent people from serving.

The council also says it will work to ensure councillors from under-represented groups are represented, where possible, in high-profile and influential positions.

The commitment specifically aims to increase the number of women, young people, disabled people, people from Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities, and LGBTQ+ people standing for election.

Speaking after the statement was adopted by the full council on 2 July, Cabinet Member for Corporate Services, Cllr Llio Elenid Owen, said: “With the Wales local government elections looming in May 2027, it is timely to review our statement that promotes diversity in democracy.

“It is important that representation that reflects the society we live in in Gwynedd is encouraged to stand in elections. I encourage Gwynedd residents from all backgrounds to go for it.”

As part of the work programme, the council has also pledged to demonstrate a duty of care towards councillors, review practical arrangements to improve flexibility in council business and continue promoting the highest standards of behaviour and conduct.